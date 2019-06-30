Relive the action
For video highlights of local athletes from the CHaD All-Star football game, visit Eagletribune.com.
Highlights include big runs from Pinkerton’s Gannon Fast, the game-winning touchdown by Astro Gennaro Marra, a key late tackle by Salem’s Jordan Labossiere and Blue Devil Zach Gibbons booting a field goal and two extra points.
Fast to EC Prep
Defending Eagle-Tribune football defensive Player of the Year Gannon Fast will continue his football career at East Coast Prep in Barrington, Mass.
According to its website, East Coast Prep is, “A one semester post-graduate program for athletes intent on reaching the next level in their development. ... That specializes in both academics and football.”
Fast — who ran for exactly 1,200 yards, scored 22 touchdowns and made 71 tackles last fall — said he plans to enroll at a college for the second semester, and will play college football.
Brown offers Florio
Andover kicker Shamus Florio has received an offer from Brown University football, he announced on Twitter on Saturday.
Last fall, Florio kicked five field goals — his longest 43 yards — and was 21 of 23 on extra points. He averaged 35.5 yards on 27 punts and 43.0 yards on 37 kickoffs. Also a talented linebacker, he was fifth on the team with 33 tackles.
Brown is coached by James Perry, the brother of Andover coach E.J. Perry III.
McCarthy engaged
Congrats go out to longtime professional hockey player and Andover native John McCarthy, who recently married wife Erin McCarthy.
McCarthy recently closed out his 10th pro hockey season, and third as captain of the San Jose Barracuda, the AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks. A member of Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics, McCarthy scored 13 goals this winter.
Trailblazer
Bedford’s Madison Lucontoni became the first female to play in the CHaD All-Star football game when she started at kicker for the West squad on Saturday. Lucontoni kicked an extra point, averaged 38.3 yards on kickoffs and was in position to make a tackle after one of her kicks.
An All-New Hampshire Division 1 North football pick in the fall, after helping Bedford to the Division 1 state title, Lucontoni will next play hockey at Assumption.
NH to Derby
Next week, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will become the first former New Hampshire Fisher Cat and the youngest player ever to compete in the MLB Home Run Derby at 20 years and three months old.
He will also have a familiar face with him. John Schneider, the Fisher Cats’ manager last summer, will pitch to Vlad in the Derby. Schneider is now an assistant for the Blue Jays.
...
