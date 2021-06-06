New NECC coach
Lyndsey Lipscomb has been named the head coach of the Northern Essex Community College softball program, which did not play this year due to COVID.
Lipscomb has previous collegiate coaching experience at Vernon College in Texas from 2011-2013. Since 2013, Lipscomb has been the varsity head coach at Willis High School in Willis, Texas. While at Willis, she led the team to six postseason appearances including a Texas 5A State Runner-Up season in 2017.
Lipscomb has four years of collegiate playing experience, two at each Vernon and TWU as a catcher.
Booming tennis
Undoubtedly because of the pandemic, which discouraged sports with close contact, New Englanders playing tennis in 2020 increased by 27% over 2019. That made it the fastest growing organized sport in 2020. This is according to recent data from the Physical Activity Council’s (PAC) Participation report.
No World Series bid
Maybe it was a long shot, but Northern Essex did not receive either of the two at-large bids to the Division 3 College World Series. The Knights certainly deserved consideration since, in regional play, their only losses were to the No. 1-ranked team in the country and they defeated the No. 2-ranked team twice. The bids went to Tyler, Texas and Oakton, Illinois.
Wonderful Waters
Congratulations are in order for Boston University head softball coach Ashley Waters, a former Eagle-Tribune MVP. She led the Terriers to a 36-4 record, including 21-1 in conference play. Waters, who has won league titles in four of six seasons, has become quite the national recruiter. On her roster are seven players from California, one from Arizona and another from British Columbia.
Fabulous Fitzpatrick
Former Timberlane standout Kylie Fitzpatrick had a fabulous sophomore season for St. Anselm, which was 33-7 and the Division 2 regional champions. She batted .333 and led St. Anselm with 34 runs scored. Defensively, the second baseman from Danville made just one error all year.
Central grads shine
Speaking of St. Anselm, the baseball team was not quite as successful, finishing 10-19, but two Central Catholic grads had fine seasons. Junior outfielder Mike Pierro from North Andover led the team with a .410 average while sophomore Mike Borrelli hit a solid .333 with 21 RBIs.
Goldstein persists
Haverhill’s Josh Goldstein had a fine season as a graduate student for SNHU, which went 28-7. The second baseman hit .305 with 24 RBIs and stole 19 bases. Redshirt junior and Greater Lawrence grad Idelson Taveras hit .311.
