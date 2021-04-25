Two-way standout
Although his greatest talent is as a running back, Andover sophomore Lincoln Beal is no slouch on defense either at linebacker. While surpassing 1,000 all-purpose yards in last week’s 38-0 win over Chelmsford, Beal was excellent at pass defense and was in on at least seven tackles.
Sweeney’s steal
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney may have pulled off a real steal at the NHL trade deadline when he added Taylor Hall to the Bruin and Gold without sacrificing a No. 1 draft pick. An MVP three years ago with New Jersey, Hall’s career had stalled but he’s still just 29 years old and has a world of talent. A change of scenery may be just what he needs.
Love the attitude
When asked about what appears to have been the end of his football career last week after a fine game against Chelmsford, Andover senior Connor Sheehan had one thing on his mind. “Don’t forget I still have wrestling this year,” he said. Just love those multi-sport athletes.
Collins stays focused
Speaking of multi-sport athletes, Hannah Collins is still giving it her all for Timberlane. After a basketball season in which she was likely the team’s best player, the talented centerfielder went 4 for 5 with a double and triple last week in the Owls’ first win of the softball season, 11-6 over Dover.
BC quarterbacks
Boston College showed good depth at the quarterback position at its annual spring game over the weekend. Returning starter Phil Jurkovec threw two TD passes to Zay Flowers and was 14 for 20 for 196 yards while red-shirt senior Dennis Grosel was 7 for 7 for 128 yards and also rushed for 23 yards.
Productive Lambert
Several small colleges are playing football this spring due to the pandemic, but a few played in the fall, including Trinity College with North Andover’s Seamus Lambert, who enjoyed another productive season. The junior QB completed 61% of his passes for 1,953 yards and 17 TDs as Trinity finished 5-4.
Skeptical on Sox
Count me among the skeptical that the Boston Red Sox are for real. Their outfield is sub-par and their starting pitching remains a work in progress. I’ll be surprised if they finish much above .500.
