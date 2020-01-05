Baker hurt
Current Rutgers basketball star and former Pinkerton standout Geo Baker of Derry is out indefinitely with a left thumb injury suffered in practice last week. Rutgers announced the injury before Friday’s win over Nebraska.
Baker, a junior, is averaging 11.5 points per game this winter, just behind team-leader Ron Harper Jr. (11.7 ppg). The former Eagle-Tribune Super Team point guard leads Rutgers in 3-pointers made (17), assists (52) and steals (23) in 13 games, all starts.
Daccord heats up
Ottawa Senators prospect Joey Daccord of North Andover has been red hot since being promoted to the American Hockey League in December.
Daccord is 5-1-2 with a 2.75 goals-against average and .907 save percentage in eight starts for the AHL’s Belleville Senators. Prior to the promotion, he had a 2.85 GAA and .901 save percentage in 12 games with the ECHL’s Brampton Beast.
Locals offered
All-Scholastic receiver/defensive back Matt Duchemin of Haverhill and defensive lineman Collin Taylor of North Andover have received plenty of college football attention since leading St. John’s Prep to the Division 1 state title last month.
Duchemin, a senior, announced on Twitter he has picked up offers from Merrimack College, Lehigh, Holy Cross, Lafayette College and Colgate.
Taylor, a junior pass rushing force, said on Twitter he has been offered by William & Mary.
Relive the action
For a video highlight reel from North Andover boys hockey’s 4-1 win over Haverhill on Saturday, visit eagletribune.com.
Highlights include goals by North Andover’s Mike Harty and Jimmy Boyle, a penalty shot stop by Scarlet Knight Patrick Green and huge saves by Haverhill goalie Zach Roughan.
Local connection
Recently-signed Merrimack College football recruit Henri Bourque played the last two seasons for Williston Northampton Prep, coached by former Pentucket star Tommy Beaton. The 2006 Eagle-Tribune male Athlete of the Year, Beaton has been Williston’s head coach since 2016.
Bourque, who began his career at Stevens (NH) High, is a two-time All-NEPSAC Class A pick.
Vin-sanity
When slam dunk legend Vince Carter took the court for the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, he became the first player in NBA history to play a game in four decades. Carter, who debuted in 1999 with the Toronto Raptors, is currently playing in his record 22nd NBA season.
While Vinsanity is the first NBA player to accomplish the feat, 36 major league baseball players and 14 NHL players have played in four decades. Had the Indianapolis Colts had made the playoffs this season, Adam Vinatieri would have joined the club.
...
