Carpenter still strong
North Reading’s Alex Carpenter, who enjoyed an outstanding career at Boston College, continues to play great hockey. She scored what proved to be the winning goal last week as the United States women’s hockey team defeated Canada, 2-1, in their five-game Rivalry Series. The U.S. now leads 2-0 with the series continuing with three games in February.
Win for the MVC
In case you missed it, the Merrimack Valley Conference wrestling all-stars defeated Middlesex’s all-stars, 34-31, the week before last. After routs by the MVC the previous two years, this was a barnburner and the MVC needed a pin by Chelmsford’s Patrick Hughes in the final match to secure the win. Among those with pins for the MVC were Central’s Mike Glynn and Haverhill’s Jake Nicolosi.
Valentino out fast
North Andover’s Joey Valentino had a strong first semester as a freshman for Castleton University’s wrestling team, going 14-6 with six pins and, most recently, finishing second at 125 pounds at the Ted Reese Invitational. Castleton is enjoying a fine season with a 6-2 dual record and a second place in two tournaments. Haverhill’s Reece Millington is 14-7, mostly in tournaments, and freshman Nick Roeger from Timberlane is 10-7.
Rich get richer
According to most recruiting rankings, the schools that fared the best last week in the football early signing period for Division 1 were, in order, Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and LSU.
North Carolina blue
The usual powerhouse North Carolina men’s basketball team is feeling as blue as their uniforms these days. The Tar Heels are an uncharacteristic 7-5 thus far. Among their losses was a stunning home setback to Wofford and, in losses to Virginia and Ohio State, they failed to reach 50 points for the first time since 1947-48. Also, star freshman point guard Cole Anthony is out 4-6 weeks with a knee injury and coach Roy Williams said “it’s the most frustrated I’ve ever been.”
Showdown looming
If they win their first game in the Commonwealth Christmas Classic this week, which is no sure thing, there could be quite the showdown next Monday between Central Catholic and defending Division 2 state champion Pentucket. In the first Eastern Mass. rankings last week, Casey Grange’s Raiders were ranked second behind Franklin and Pentucket was sixth. Pentucket has a tough Classic opener Saturday, however, against Westford, one of only three teams to defeat the Sachems last year.
Slow-start Syracuse
The usual powerhouse Syracuse Orangemen were just 5-5 after 10 games, which was the worst 10-game start in 44 years under Jim Boeheim. A week ago Saturday, they lost to Georgetown even though the Hoyas were without four players, all of whom are transferring.
Commented
