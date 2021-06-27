Great year for Zdunczyk
Former Andover standout Anna Zdunczyk enjoyed a tremendous season on the diamond for Union College. The sophomore outfielder hit .339, tied for the team lead in runs scored, had four 3-hit games and was named All-Liberty League honorable mention.
Gillette produces
Another Andover High graduate, Trinity College sophomore Scarlet Gillette had a productive season. In 12 games, staring five, she hit .308. Finally, sophomore Alexa Pacy hit .231 at Post University this spring and, as the team’s shortstop, the former Warrior star made only one error all year.
Another Gillette honored
Andover senior Paige Gillette was recently honored by the Boston Globe as the Will McDonough Female Athlete of the Year. She is a two-time Globe All-Scholastic field hockey goalie, a three-sport captain, a leader on the basketball court, and the softball diamond as a dynamic leadoff hitter and second baseman. In Fall 2, she was a revered mentor for Unified Basketball. She will play field hockey at Assumption.
Cavanaugh lifts StA
Merrimac’s Michael Cavanaugh had a fine run in New Hampshire’s Division 2 playoffs, pitching back-to-back complete games to lead St. Thomas Aquinas to the state championship game. Cavanaugh first pitched seven innings with two earned runs in his team’s 10-5 first round win and later in the state semifinals he pitched seven innings to beat Kingswood 5-1.
Rex takes 5th
In case you missed it, Andover’s John Rex ended his career at Bates on a high note, finishing fifth in the hammer throw at the NCAA Division 3 Outdoor Track & Field Championships and winning All-America honors. Rex launched the hammer 189 feet and 9 inches. He is now a two-time All-American and six-time All-NESCAC honoree,
Palermo’s induction
Last summer, Merrimac’s Jennifer (Crossman) Palermo was to be posthumously inducted into the Penn State Brandywine Athletics Hall of Fame, but due to the pandemic a proper induction ceremony couldn’t be safety held. The current plan is for Friday, Sept. 24 during the school’s homecoming weekend. She was a tennis star at PSU Brandywine who went undefeated in two seasons between 1988 and 1989.
TWOMBLY STARS
North Andover’s Jack Twombly was misidentified in the Sunday Eagle-Tribune after his stellar two-inning pitching performance against St. Mary’s in the Division 2 North semifinals on Friday.
Twombly came into the game in the fifth and pitched two perfect innings of relief, striking out the two final batters he faced, both swinging. That after St. Mary’s had scored six times in the fourth. He did not allow a ball out of the infield.
Most amazing, Twombly had not pitched an inning all season before that performance.
O’Leary honored
Former St. John’s Prep football coach and athletic director Jim O’Leary of Groveland was recently honored by the MIAA with its Distinguished Service award. O’Leary has been a staple in the MIAA for over 30 years and served the St. John’s Prep community for the past 37 years as a PE teacher, football coach and athletic director. He was an instrumental facilitator of the newly adopted statewide tournament,
