Twins to split up
Talented North Andover twins Kelcey and Ainsley Dion, who excel in both track and lacrosse, will be splitting up for college. Kelcey is headed to Middlebury while Ainsley will attend Colby College. Both are committed to continue playing lacrosse and, since they’re in the same conference, will face each other on the playing field.
Warriors cited
Senior Mayson Kimball and junior Kate Mager of the Merrimack College women’s basketball team were recognized with Northeast Conference (NEC) All-Conference honors. Kimball, who led the team in scoring and rebounding, landed on the All-NEC Second Team and Mager picked up her second straight All-NEC Third Team slot.
Off to fast start
Freshman Angelica Hurley from Groveland is off to a great start with the St. Joseph’s College of Maine woman’s basketball team. The 5-foot-8 former Pentucket standout came off the bench in the first game to lead the Monks with 16 points. She was then inserted into the starting lineup and has responded. She is second on the team in scoring at 9.7 points per game and is the team’s leading rebounder at 7.3 a game. Also for St. Joseph’s (4-0), junior Kaleigh Walsh of Windham is averaging 9.3 points.
Kvaternik's rehab
The North Andover girls indoor track team suffered a blow during the winter when middle distance ace Leyla Kvaternik slipped on ice and broke her foot. She is out of a boot now but her return for any of the indoor season is doubtful.
pentucket football
After a nearly two-week pause due to COVID-19 concerns, the Pentucket varsity football team returned to action last week to resume preparations for the Fall 2 season. Pentucket will need to complete 15 days of practice to fulfill MIAA requirements and become eligible to compete in games. As a result of the delay, Pentucket won’t be able to play until Week 3 at Lynnfield on Friday, March 26.
NECC athletics
Current and future Northern Essex students interested in participating in sports for the fall 2021 or spring 2022 semesters, are invited to attend a virtual information session, March 24 from 3-4 p.m. and April 21 from 10-11 a.m. For more information on NECC’s 12 sports or to register for a session, which will include Northern Essex coaches and athletes, contact athletic director Dan Blair at dblair@necc.mass.edu. Advanced registration is required. Contact Blair at dblair@necc.mass.edu or admissions@necc.mass.edu.
What a debut!
Freshman Michael Makiej of Andover had quite a debut for Gordon College March 5. Makiej, who played his final two years at Lexington Christian after starting out at Andover High, set a freshman record by scoring 28 points. After four games, he’s averaging 12.8 points for Gordon (3-1).
