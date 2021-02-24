Garcia starts strong
Although Northern Essex didn’t win its basketball opener against NHTI over the weekend, the Knights showed their wealth of guards. While Lawrence’s Jaylen Alicea, Angel Herrera and Cristian Kinsley led the scoring with 16, 14 and 13 points, Methuen’s Kevin Garcia came off the bench to add 12 in his college debut.
Merrimack’s Carlile cited
Following a dominant weekend, Merrimack College men’s hockey sophomore defenseman Declan Carlile was named the Hockey East Defensive Player of the Week. The Hartland, Mich., native delivered four points in the Warriors’ weekend set against New Hampshire on the strength of four assists.
Warriors’ next game
Speaking of Merrimack hockey, its schedule is now set for this week. The Warriors will be at Boston University Friday at 4 p.m. and home against the Terriers at the same time Saturday. Because of COVID, league schedules are determined week by week.
NECC esports
The Northern Essex Community College esports team is off to a fast start for the spring semester as Jason McDonald (FreakyJ) of Georgetown has picked up New England Collegiate Conference Overwatch Player of the Week honors. He led the Knights to a 3-0 victory over Lincoln Land Community College.
O’Keefe to Syracuse
After a successful start to her college career at Stonehill, former Pentucket cross country star Siobhan O’Keefe has transferred and is now competing at the Division 1 level at Syracuse. The junior from West Newbury was a first team All-Conference honoree as a sophomore at Stonehill in 2019 and placed third at the NCAA Division 2 East Region Championships to earn a bid to nationals.
UNH reversal
Ordinarily, ice hockey has been one of the stronger sports at the University of New Hampshire and men’s basketball one of the weakest. Not this year. The men’s hockey team is limping along at 5-13-3 while the basketball team is 9-6 in America East and the third seed in the upcoming league tournament.
Really, it’s 12-1
Pentucket girls basketball coach John McNamara contacted us to clarify that its record this year was 12-1, not 11-1. Apparently, we were missing a game. Anyway, his career record in 15 years is now a terrific 314-51, which means he’s averaging 21 wins per year.
Francoeur to Louisville
After a brilliant golf career at the University of Rhode Island, Amesbury’s Chris Francoeur announced that he is transferring to the University of Louisville for his fifth year of eligibility. Francoeur, a former St. John’s Prep great, is one of the top amateur golfers in Massachusetts and is coming off a terrific 2020 that saw him win the Ouimet Memorial Tournament, Gately Cup and Bay State Shootout (a professional event) while reaching the semifinals of the Mass Amateurs.
