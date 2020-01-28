Donahue to Keene State
Methuen senior captain Kyra Donahue has committed to swim next year at Keene State. Donahue enjoyed an excellent fall season as the team MVP, first team All-MVC and MVC 2 Swimmer of the Year. She was second in the MVC meet in the 100 freestyle.
Promising thrower
Cyan Scott, a 6th grader from Methuen who attends CGS Elementary school and is 11 years old, debuted this season at the Greater Boston Track Club Indoor Classic in impressive fashion. She threw the shot 27-8 3/4 to place 9th out of 26 high school and college athletes. She is a former 9-10 USATF national indoor champion and an 11-12 silver medalist.
McCarty fired
In case you missed it, former Boston Celtic Walter McCarty was fired last week as the head coach at Evansville University after allegations of inappropriate conduct. McCarty, who had been in trouble before, had a 20-25 record at Evansville but he did coach a huge upset over Kentucky back in December.
Hillies ranked No. 4
No MVC sport is getting more recognition this winter than girls ice hockey. In the latest EMass. top 20 poll published in the Boston Globe, Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover is ranked fourth, with Methuen/Tewksbury 11th and Andover 15th.
Shaheen makes impact
Freshman Mitch Shaheen of North Andover has fit right in as a starting forward for the Endicott College hockey team. Shaheen, who played for the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs, has four goals and three assists after 15 games.
Nabbed by Sooners
Perhaps the greatest receiver in Texas high school history is going out of state for college. Marvin Mims of Lone Star High, who set the state record for receiving yards in a season (2,829) and a career (5,485), will be playing for Oklahoma.
Fazioli 1st in Derry
Sam Fazioli of Salem romped to first place Sunday in the challenging Boston Prep 16-Miler, crossing the finish line in 1:29:35, nearly five minutes ahead of the next finisher. Christin Doneski of the Whirlaway Racing Team was the second female finisher, in 19th overall, in 1:47.36.
Ex-Astros at UNH
Two former Pinkerton distance runners stood out at a UNH tri-meet with Maine and Vermont over the weekend, and in the same event no less. Nico Sevilla won the men’s 3,000 meters in 8:33:36 and Morgan Sansing won the women’s 3,000 in 10:34.68. Former Pentucket star Saige Tudisco won both the high jump (5-5) and long jump (17-6).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.