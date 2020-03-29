Joining Pike in Lowell
Rob Pike, who recently accepted the head football position at Lowell High School after serving as head man at Salem for seven years, will be taking his top assistant, Haverhill’s Ben Scovotti, with him. Scovotti is considered one of the top line coaches around. He is also an assistant track coach at Haverhill High, specializing in the throwing events.
Austin named HM
Northern Essex Community College guard Scottie Austin from Toronto has been named a Region 21 basketball honorable mention for the 2019-20 season. He led the Knights in points (17.6) and rebounds (7.0). Northern Essex was just 5-20 this past year, but has high hopes for next year with the return of Darren Stratton as head coach.
New Hockey East head
UNH deputy director of athletics Steve Metcalf, who has been named the fifth commissioner of the Hockey East Association, replacing Joe Bertagna, has a connection to Merrimack College. His wife, Diane, is the deputy athletic director and senior woman administrator at Merrimack College.
Preseason football practice
I haven’t seen anything on this, but I’m wondering if the NCAA will allow preseason football to begin earlier than usual in August, or allow more sessions, now that all spring practice was called off in response to the caronavirus threat. Many colleges consider spring practice critical to their success.
BU hoop misery
The Boston University men’s basketball team was particularly upset with the suspension of the NCAA tournament. Led by Max Mahoney’s 20th career double-double, No. 3-seeded Boston University (21-13) clinched its first automatic NCAA berth in nine years after defeating No. 1 Colgate, 64-61. Mahoney is a senior.
UMass Lowell goalie cited
UMass Lowell senior goalie Tyler Wall was selected as one of 10 semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award, which honors the nation’s top collegiate goaltender. The seventh annual award will be presented April 10. Wall finished his senior campaign with a 18-8-6 record, posting a 2.10 GAA with a .931 save percentage and two shutouts.
Another Davis-Stewart honor
Merrimack College senior Denia Davis-Stewart was named first team All-Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC). She had one of the best seasons in Merrimack College history after earning Northeast Conference (NEC) Player and Defensive Player of the Year earlier this month. In her first season as a Division 1 player she led the country in rebounds per game (13.6) and double-doubles (24).
Run for Troops change
As expected, the popular Run for the Troops in Andover, originally scheduled for April 26, has been postponed. The new date is Nov. 15, still starting at 9 a.m.
