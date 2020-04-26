On to 100!
The coronavirus pandemic isn’t holding back 74-year-old Dan Dodson of Newton, N.H. He is going forward with his usual goal of running 100 races every year.
Running clubs and some race directors have been letting runners do their race courses at any time during the week and then email results, which they compile into overall “virtual” results. Thus, through midweek last week, Dodson had already completed 40 races — 27 with “live” competition and 13 with virtual competition.
Neighborhood marathon
Reading’s Steffanie Keilty, whose husband Rick is a terrific ultra-marathon and distance adventure runner, was determined to run a marathon on Patriots Day even if the Boston Marathon was postponed. So she ran 26.2 miles around her neighborhood in 4:13. She got a rousing cheer from neighbors when she finished.
Esports at NECC
While NJCAA sports were cancelled due to the virus, Esports is continuing at Northern Essex and elsewhere. NECC’s Rocket League team has advanced to the college championship and students have also been competing in Super Smash Bros and Overwatch. Among NECC’s participating players is Lawrence’s Christian Bova.
Interesting, Northeastern recently announced it is starting Esports as a varsity sport — the first Division 1 school to do so in New England.
Owls’ commitments
Several members of Timberlane’s state championship wrestling team have made college commitments. Adam Marquis will wrestle at Western New England, while Joe Friel is headed to RPI, John Leavitt has decided on Wentworth and Brady Sickel is headed to URI.
Gratifying email
It’s always nice to get a heartfelt thank you, and I received a great one recently from former Salem High wrestling and football standout Adam Kreitman thanking me for my wrestling coverage over the years. When informed of this, his former wrestling coach at Salem, Mike Bolduc, said: “That sounds like Adam.”
Kreitman won more than 100 matches for those strong Blue Devils’ teams of the early 2000s.
CHAD game moved
In case you missed it, the CHaD All-Star East-West football game has been postponed from June 27 to Aug. 1. It will remain at St. Anselm College with kickoff set for 4 p.m. The game features more than 80 of the best players in New Hampshire.
Knights’ commitments
Three members of the North Andover boys basketball team have made their college choices. Kyle Moore is headed to the University of Maine, Aidan Heim will attend Merrimack and Jack Morn will be at Roger Williams, where he hopes to play baseball.
New NA coach
He won’t coach a match this spring, but North Andover has a new boys volleyball coach in Mike Scammon. He was an assistant last year for Giuliano Pizzo, who stepped down to help with the upbringing of his new daughter.
Endicott bound
Haverhill High girls basketball players Christina Firek and Lindsay Joubert are both headed to Endicott College. Firek hopes to play basketball there and Joubert is leaning toward softball. Also, McKayla Dingle will attend Northern Essex and hopes to play basketball there. Vayolet Ovalles is going to Merrimack for civil engineering.
Long trip to college
Andover’s Aidan Foley will be taking some long trips to college next year. He is committed to attend Santa Monica College in Los Angeles, where he plans on continuing his volleyball career. A late bloomer in volleyball, he led the Warriors last spring in blocks and was second on the team in kills.
...
Contact Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.