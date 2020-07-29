James on mend
Erica James will be entering her junior year at Salem this fall and hopes to be healthy for cross country after missing last year with a hip injury due to epicondylitis.
She seems to be on the right track, as she has been working out at Greater Lawrence three days a week with the XC Project Summer Camp, whose staff includes Methuen’s Kevin Alliette. James has been running well at camp and says she has no pain at all, which is a good sign.
St. Anselm bound
Windham High’s field hockey team had another outstanding season last year and had a strong 2020 senior class, but only Liv Manchester is definitely playing college field hockey next year, at St. Anselm. The destination for other Jaguar seniors are Villanova (Ryane Farrell), URI (Ava Gravell), Florida Gulf Coast (Shannon Burke), Penn State (Sarah Goss) and SNHU (Kayla Antonucci). Mary Johnson is taking a gap year.
Lynch exits Essex Tech
John Lynch, who has been an athletic director at Essex Tech and previously North Shore Tech, is retiring after 43 years — a long stretch for any athletic director. Lynch was instrumental in starting football at North Shore and hiring highly successful coach Paul Worth.
COVID-19 positive
In case you missed it, former St. John’s Prep standout Pat Connaughton tested positive for coronavirus and did not originally travel with his team, the Milwaukee Bucks, to Orlando, although he quickly overcame any symptoms. Connaughton was a key reserve for the Bucks during the regular season.
By the numbers
As of this week, 27 high school state associations have made no changes to their fall schedules. A number of states, including Virginia and Nevada, are switching fall sports to the spring. Five states — California, Nevada, Virginia, Washington and New Mexico — plus the District of Columbia have cancelled fall football.
Red-hot Thibault
The Kingston Night Owls were dealt a blow just before the season when prolific hitter Joe Morin of Salem, N.H., decided to call it a career after hitting a league-leading .541 last year with 30 RBIs as the North Shore Baseball League MVP.
Fortunately, all-league player Andrew Thibault has taken up the slack and then some. After seven games, he was hitting .607 (17 of 28) with 11 RBIs and 10 runs scored.
Coming Sunday
The Eagle-Tribune’s yearly “Future Attractions” on incoming male freshmen will be featured this Sunday. It will highlight four boys, one of whom is standout Methuen wrestler Nate Blanchette, who is headed to Central Catholic. The girls incoming freshmen will be highlighted the following Sunday, Aug. 9.
