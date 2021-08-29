Vivo fencing news
The Vivo Fencing Club in Haverhill is expanding and has added two noteworthy coaches. Joining the staff in September will be Olympic and USA National coach Kornel Udvarhelyi and his wife Eva. Vivo is located at 40 Rodgers Rd. in Ward Hill. For more information on upcoming programs, several of which are for beginners, contact co-director Molly Sliney at 978-390-1371 or go to VivoFencingClub.com. Sliney was a former Olympian in fencing.
Monserrat’s new gig
Former Methuen High star Christian Monserrat has been hired as a wrestling assistant at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island. Monserrat was a two-time New England champion for the Rangers and had more than 200 wins. He then wrestled at West Virginia University.
New Owls’ coach
Timberlane has hired Bailee Freeman as its new field hockey coach. She replaces Melissa Nawn, who is expecting her first child after coaching for three years. Freeman is a 2017 graduate of Pinketon, where she played three years of varsity. She has assisted at Pinkerton the last three years and also coached for Seacoast United.
Co-champs in hoops
Due to a problem with the floor, there were co-champs in the Methuen Girls Summer Basketball League, as Pentucket and Central Catholic shared the honors. On the boys side, Dracut defeated Pelham in the finals.
Phelps winner
In case you missed it, Methuen’s Stephanie Tardugno was named the Boston Globe Phelps Female Scholar-Athlete Award winner for District 4. It capped quite a spring for Tardugno, who was the Moynihan Scholar-Athlete winner for the year, Methuen High’s top female athlete for the year while being named All-Scholastic and an Eagle-Tribune softball All-Star for the third time.
Sports correspondent
The Eagle-Tribune sports department is looking for an experienced sports correspondent to cover football games this fall. Anyone interested should contact Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com as soon as possible.
Cannon rehabbing
Atkinson’s Andy Cannon specializes in rehabilitating injured athletes as a physical therapist, but this summer he’s had his own rehab. He tore his achillies tendon in a July 4 field hockey tournament. He then underwent a new type of surgery and reports that the healing process is going great.
Still coaching boys
John Roemer stepped down as the Salem girls volleyball coach, partly to watch his daughter play in the fall, but he will continue as Salem’s boys coach in the spring. The new Salem coach is former Salem standout Sean Stewart.
