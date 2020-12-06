Another Astro
In my post-race story about the GSTC Turkey Trot 5K, in which I mentioned all of the Pinkerton runners who excelled — past and present — I failed to mention runner-up Zachary Aham, who lives in Nottingham and attended Pinkerton. Now a sophomore at Franklin Pierce, he was clocked in 16:43.
Missing Lawrence
As much as she loved finishing the fall season undefeated, Haverhill girls volleyball standout Jada Burdier was disappointed, in addition to having no state tournament, that the Hillies could not face Lawrence. “They’re always our biggest game and we wanted them after last year,” said Burdier. The Hillies defeated Lawrence twice in the regular season last year but lost to the Lancers in the playoffs.
NECC basketball
Nothing is definite, but there still could be a Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball season. The Knights are scheduled to open Jan. 27 at New Hampshire Technical Institute and play at least 10 games. They have been practicing several times a week since October.
Tough for Pinkerton
One couldn’t help but feel bad for Pinkerton athletes when they had the last month of the fall season suspended due to coronavirus concerns. It was particularly frustrating for the volleyball team, which was on a roll and probably could have made some noise in the state tournament. Junior Ella Koelb was playing superbly as was, among others, senior libero Reese Asselin.
Indoor track dilemma
Having the MIAA move indoor track to the Fall II season, starting Feb. 25, could be a major problem if the football season is indeed allowed to go forward. Why? Because a large percentage of indoor track athletes are traditionally football players and athletes are not allowed to compete in two sports during the same season in Massachusetts. Some rosters will be decimated if both sports go on.
Bruins at Fenway
Hats off to the Boston Bruins for thinking outside the box. Their exploration of playing several home games, or maybe most home games, outside at Fenway Park, which would probably allow for some fans to attend, is an excellent idea. It’d be like having several “Winter Classics.”
Dodson’s suggestion
Local legend Dan Dodson, who has been to every Methuen-Dracut football game on Thanksgiving and presents the trophy to the winner after the game in addition to talking to the team and families about the history and rivalry, has a suggestion.
In order to sustain the traditional rivalries, Dodson proposes that the traditional Thanksgiving rivalries be played on Patriots’ Day, April 19, during the end of the Fall II season. Don suggests that the governor and legislature designate April 21, 2021 as “Thanksgiving Day 2020.”
Early signing date
The early national letter-of-intent signing period for Division 1 football is Dec. 16-18. That will be difficult for college coaches, who probably didn’t see many recruits play this fall due to cononavirus and might not know how many of their own seniors will opt to return and play a fifth year since the NCAA granted most players an extra year of eligibility.
Contact Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.