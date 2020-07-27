Sports in a Minute

Worried coaches
There are a number of local coaches in Governor Baker’s high risk sports category who are worried about whether their seasons will be played due to the coronavirus pandemic. High on the list is Andover’s Dave Fazio, who is expecting an excellent season for his boys basketball team, as well as almost all wrestling coaches. Read about the concerns of wrestling coaches like Andover’s Mike Bolduc, Methuen’s Bill James and Haverhill’s Tim Lawlor in Wednesday’s Eagle-Tribune.
Good news in NH
Here’s some good news for those hoping high school sports in New Hampshire will be played this fall: The state plans to move forward with all high school sports, including football, and have sport-specific safety guidelines in place.
New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Executive Director Jeff Collins said the NHIAA sports medicine committee is currently forming those guidelines to keep athletes and coaches safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stanford’s decimation
In case you didn’t hear the bad news, Stanford — a school with one of the highest endowments in the country — slashed its athletic budget recently. It will discontinue 11 of its varsity sports programs: men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball, and wrestling.
Plymouth St. football?
The Division III Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC), which is celebrating its 50th anniversary during the 2020-2021 academic year, suspended the fall 2020 athletic season over safety concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.Plymouth State is one of three MASCAC affiliate members in football. But it is exploring playing football programs in similar circumstances in order to get — with various safety precautions — some live competition. One possibility is Castleton (Vt.) University of the Eastern Collegiate Conference.
