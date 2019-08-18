Hayden leads way
Boston Herald high school sports guru Dan Ventura compiled a list of the top records for active high school football coaches in Massachusetts, and a few locals are near the top.
Steve Hayden, Pentucket’s coach since 1982, is the top local at No. 9 overall with a 220-172-2 record.
Central Catholic’s Chuck Adamopoulos, heading into his 23rd year as Raiders head coach, is No. 17 at 168-72-0.
Also on the list is Merrimac resident Jim Pugh (201-120-0, tied for No. 10), the current Hamilton-Wenham head man and former Masconomet coach.
Marshall moving on
Florida State tight end Alex Marshall of Andover has entered the transfer portal for the second time, and is no longer with the Seminoles, college sports website “247sports.com” reports. He does not appear on the roster on the team’s website.
Marshall, a redshirt sophomore, spent the last two seasons playing on the Florida State scout team. The story says he first entered the transfer portal in October, but at the time elected to remain with the team.
“He feels like exploring options outside of FSU is what’s best for him at this time,” wrote 247sports.com.
Prep captain
Haverhill’s Matt Duchemin has been named a quad-captain for the St. John’s Prep football team this fall. The defensive back/receiver played a key role in the Prep’s state title run last fall.
Duchemin’s dad, Jeff Duchemin, starred for Haverhill High (class of 1984).
Taking charge
Congrats go out to former Andover High assistant athletic director Dan Curran, who has been hired as athletic director for Cristo Rey Boston.
Curran, a former Hamilton-Wenham hoops player, most recently worked as assistant AD at Somerville.
Amazing run
Andover’s Mike Yastrzemski entered Sunday with 16 home runs since making his big league debut on May 25.
That’s the same number of homers, over that time period, as Nationals superstar Bryce Harper and more than stars Mookie Betts (12), Nolan Arenado (13) of the Colorado Rockies and both Gary Sanchez (10) and Aaron Judge of the Yankees (7).
Web Gem
The life of a fringe NFL journeyman is a very difficult one. And long-snapper Andrew East illustrated that in a fascinating video.
East and his wife, former Olympic gymnastics star Shawn Johnson-East, posted a video featuring snippets of East’s reactions to being signed, then released by eight NFL teams before finally playing in his first game last December.
Both inspiring and heartbreaking, the video can be found on Johnson-East’s fan Facebook page.
