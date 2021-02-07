Unbeaten McLaughlin
Due to a lack of depth, the Haverhill boys swim team is struggling for wins, but junior Dan McLaughlin is doing his part. Heading into the weekend, he was undefeated in individual events and within a second of the school record in the 200 freestyle.
What a turnaround!
The Army men’s basketball team demonstrated the unpredictability of back-to-back games during the pandemic. On Jan. 2, the Cadets got wiped by Colgate, 101-57. But the very next night, Army prevailed, 75-73.
NE mat tourney?
There is officially no New England wrestling tournament this spring, but Matt Smith of Smitty’s Barn, in conjunction with the Metro West club, is putting together an unofficial New England tourney to be held in April. A rare four-time New England champ, Smith knows how important the individual tournament can be.
Pinkerton gets OK
Speaking of wrestling, Pinkerton has gotten approval from its administration to participate in the dual meet state tournament. The Astros have not had any regular season dual meets because of COVID precaution and recently have been holding practice virtually.
Simard delivers
Hats off to championship swimmer Cailey Simard of Haverhill. Not only has she not given up on gymnastics — which led her to diving — but she’s kept at it and improved. She was the all-around winner in the first of two meets against Andover and scored a best-ever 9.0 in the beam against Dracut.
Tough for Royals
It’s tough not to feel bad for the Georgetown High boys basketball team. Led by Cape Ann League Player of the Year candidate Justin Murphy, the Royals were off to their best start in program history at 5-0 when their season was shut down Jan. 19 due to positive cases of COVID-19 within the boys and girls basketball teams. Murphy is the only senior on the boys team so the Royals should be competitive next year.
Makes 66 saves!
According to Haverhill boys hockey coach Joe Roberts, his sophomore goalie, Cal Pruett, was credited with a whopping 66 saves in Saturday’s 7-1 loss to Central Catholic. “He was outstanding,” said Roberts. “I haven’t seen that since Pete Harris shut out Andover with 72 saves in 1985.”
Malden Catholic out fast
In case you’re keeping score, former Central Catholic coach John Walsh has Malden Catholic off to a 5-1 start. Malden is led by 5-foot-9 junior Tony Felder Jr.
The ‘other’ Dinges
Freshman Ashley Dinges is getting plenty of well-deserved credit for her play with the unbeaten Central Catholic girls basketball team. Not to be overlooked, however, is that older brother Michael Dinges — a returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star — has been instrumental in helping the hockey team get off to an impressive 7-1 start.
