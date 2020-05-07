Carpenter stands out
Former Whittier Tech standout Will Carpenter had an outstanding season on the mound for Fisher College this spring. The gritty southpaw, who transferred from Merrimack College, was the workhorse for the Falcons (14-4), finishing with a 5-1 record and an ERA of 3.10. He was named to the Association of Independent Institutions all-conference team.
Bertrand drafted
Merrimack College men’s lacrosse senior Charlie Bertrand became the first Warrior ever chosen in the Major League Lacrosse Collegiate Draft this week, getting drafted in the eighth round by the Connecticut Hammerheads. Bertrand led Merrimack this past season in goals (18) and points (23), had 210 goals, 64 assists and 274 career points in his career and led Merrimack to two national titles.
Major league salaries
Although there is certainly a wide range of salaries, Major League Baseball announced that its average salary is $4.4 million with 136 players earning at least $10 million. The New York Yankees have the highest payroll at $242 million and the Pittsburgh Pirates the lowest at $54 million.
Burt with Patriots
In case you missed it, St. John’s Prep grad and Boston College tight end Jake Burt signed a free agent contract with the New England Patriots. In 2019, he totaled 15 catches for 212 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown. With only 23 career receptions, he got a surprisingly-high $80,000 signing bonus.
Commented
