Fazioli places 1st
Salem’s Sam Fazioli ran a superb race to place first and defend his title at the Manchester (N.H.) Marathon the weekend before last, finishing in 2:23.28, which was two minutes faster than in 2019. Also running strong was former Haverhill High standout Jefferson Welch, who came in 27th of 391 finishers with a time of 2:51.23. Most marathons have gone virtual, but Manchester kept its usual race.
Loving virtual
There aren’t many runners who are crazy about so many races becoming virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Dan Dodson of Newton, N.H., may be one of them. The 75-year-old Dodson strives to run 100 road races every year and, because so many races are virtual this year, had run 142 races as of last week.
Two All-CAL per team
In an ordinary year the Cape Ann League makes its All-CAL selections based in part on each team’s place in the standings, with each divisional champion getting the most all-star nominations while the last-place teams get the fewest. But this fall the league’s athletic directors have decided that all teams will be allocated two All-CAL nominations each. Some of the New Hampshire sports have used the same format. It’s definitely not a popular decision with the top-tier teams.
Marchesseault signs
Brooks School’s Katherine Marchesseault of North Andover, who made an amazing comeback from a car crash that required seven surgeries, signed a national letter of intent last week to continue her soccer career at Northeastern University. In her only game last year after recovering from her injuries, she scored two goals in a dramatic return to action.
Entner to Colby
Andover High two-way lineman Ben Entner has made a commitment to continue his football career at Colby College. The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder chose Colby over Bates, Bowdoin, Hamilton, Amherst and Tufts. A superb student, Entner was impressed — among other things — with Colby’s academics and sparkling new athletic facilities.
Thanksgiving race
The Winners Circle Running Club will once again host its Wild Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving, but with a lot of changes. It will be held at The Winners Circle Sports Bar in Salisbury, starting at 9 a.m., and will adopt a Predict Your Time 5K format. Also, it’s only open to club members and their family and runners must sign up ahead of time.
Maslanek to Campbell
Pelham High wrestling star Conor Maslanek has signed a letter of intent to attend Campbell University, a Division 1 school in North Carolina which has enjoyed good success on the mat. Maslanek was 53-1 at 195 pounds last year and finished second in New England. He was third as a sophomore and owns a 102-3 record the last two years. Campbell was 11-2 last year, with one of its wins over Iowa State, and was undefeated Southern Conference champs.
