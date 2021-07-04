Salem skaters stand out
Several Salem players played well at the recent Make-A-Wish Foundation Boys All-Star Classic Hockey Game held in Stowe, Vt. between seniors from New Hampshire and Vermont.
Salem was represented by Austin Salvetti, Ryan Pappalardo, Spencer Deane, and Ryan Allard. New Hampshire won, 3-0, and Deane was named the game MVP.
Locals at Colby
Two local players enjoyed superb seasons for the Colby College baseball team, which finished 12-10. St. John’s Prep grad Brady O’Brien from North Andover hit .368, was second on the team with 17 runs scored and had an on-base percentage of .455. Andover’s Patrick McConnell hit .344 and also pitched in three games with a 2.25 ERA. Both players are freshmen.
Jankowski impresses
The Bates baseball team played a limited schedule and finished a disappointing 1-7, but freshman Noah Jankowski of Methuen impressed the coaching staff. He started three games and, for the season, batted a solid .286.
And there’s Brito!
In my softball column last week about the “Year of the Shortstop,” I couldn’t list all of the fine local players at that position. One player I didn’t mention is Lawrence’s Thiana Brito, who hit .353 and was the leader of a young squad of which coach John Delaney envisions a much improved season in 2022. “She (Brito) is our best player and will only get better,” said Delaney.
On Appalachian Trail
Good luck to former Methuen cross country standout Jacob St Onge, who recently graduated from Quinnipiac and is now in the process of trying to hike the complete Appalachian Trail. He started in Maine and hopes to finish in Georgia in November. You can follow his trek on his Instagram page: jacob.hikes.
Cerullo does it
Speaking of hiking, North of Boston colleague Mac Cerullo recently completed a hike of Mount Katahdin in Maine, which is either the start or end of the Appalachian Trail depending on where you start. Cerullo is about to conclude his stint as sports editor of the Daily News in Newburyport to become the Red Sox/Patriots writer for the Tribune and sister North of Boston papers.
GAUDETTE takes over
While it’ll be tough to replace Cerullo at Newburyport, we’re confident that his replacement — former Eagle-Tribune writer Kyle Gaudette — is one guy who can do it. Kyle is an excellent writer and has a good work ethic. He’s also a terrific chess player, which I know from personal experience.
