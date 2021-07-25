Cockroft caps career
Former Central Catholic standout Hailey Cockroft of Windham recently completed her four years as a second baseman for Suffolk University. A captain as a senior, she batted .270, made only one error all year and graduated with honors.
All-Academic Knights
Eight Northern Essex Community College student-athletes have earned All-Academic honors as announced by the NJCAA. Highlighting the selections was Windham’s Tom Grassi from the men’s basketball team who earned First Team recognition with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Representing the Knights on the second team were Lawrence’s Jesus Guzman and Byfield’s Jack Latauskas of the men’s soccer team and Todd Tringale from the baseball team.
Lack of action
According to George Will, 36% of major league at-bats end up in home runs, strikeouts or walks. Also, in last year’s clinching Game 6 of the World Series, half of the outs in the game were strikeouts and the ball was put in play only once every 6.5 minutes. No wonder the younger generation is getting turned off.
NA deserved better
I couldn’t believe, given the success of the team and his own accomplishments, that North Andover’s Peter Martel didn’t even merit honorable mention in the Boston Globe’s All-Scholastic boys track team. Lawrence hurdler Jordany Volquez-Grullon made first team.
No Blanchette?
Speaking of All-Scholastic slights, it’s hard to believe that Central Catholic freshman Nate Blanchette of Methuen wasn’t named first team on the All-Scholastic wrestling team. He went undefeated, was an All-State champ and totally dominated.
Rising star
There is no question that St. John’s Prep sophomore Nathan Lopez could become one of the state’s all-time great distance runners before he’s through. He won the All-State 2-mile in an impressive time of 9:06.14. At the Division 1 North meet, he also cruised to first in the mile in 4:18.61.
Murray in goal
Former St. John’s Prep standout goalie Tim Murray of Haverhill, who also played at Providence and was later a backup for the New England Revolution, is playing in Finland. He recently had a strong game as his team PC Honka tied NK Domzale 1-1 in the Europa Conference League.
