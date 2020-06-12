Fitness Challenger winner
Haverhill’s Paul Aliotta recently took first place in the John Hansen Fitness Challenge, a physique transformation challenge open to individuals from all over and hosted by John Hansen, a two-time Natural Mr. Universe winner and Natural Mr. Olympia winner. The 33-year-old Aliota mainly works out at home but has used Choice Fitness in Methuen.
NECC academics
Northern Essex athletes enjoyed tremendous academic success over the past year. The Knights set a new record for Academic All-Americans in a year with 11 and the volleyball team has achieved a Team Academic Award with a 3.54 GPA.
Mile record milestone
Everyone knows about Roger Bannister breaking the four-minute barrier in the mile in May of 1954 but just three weeks later, another British citizen, Diane Leather, broke the five-minute barrier for women with a 4:59.6. The next year, she lowered that record to 4:45.
Impressive new AD
Boston College lost one of the most highly regarded athletic directors in the country last month when Martin Jarmond left to take over at UCLA. But BC moved quickly to find a good replacement in 45-year-old Temple athletic director Patrick Kraft. Like Jarmond, Kraft is considered a great fundraiser as well as an astute judge of talent.
No Grand Prix series
The New England Grand Prix road racing series for 2020 was officially cancelled last week. Some of the races later in the season may be held but they won’t be part of the series. In related news, Methuen’s Nancy Corsaro was named Runner of the Month in May based on her longevity. She is the only runner to be named Runner of the Year in four categories — Open, Masters, Senior and Veterans.
Pelham wrestlers
Two standout Pelham wrestlers won’t be in close contact next year. Nick Carroll will be attending UNH, where he might try club wrestling, and Evan Haskins is headed to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
Lawrence wrestlers
Lawrence’s top three wrestlers have made their plans for next year. Eric Sanchez will be playing foootball at Framingham State, Luis Mauricio will be attending Northern Essex before transferring and John Vazquez will attend Middlesex Community College before transferring.
Providence bound
The Phillips Academy softball team had plenty of new players on its roster this spring who will be back at it next year but one player it will miss is Jacque Harrington from Bedford, N.H. She will continue her career at Providence College.
Summer baseball update
Several leagues are making plans to start their season later this month. The Essex County Baseball League, which is basically the American Legion teams from the region, is set to start June 29 as is the Intertown Babe Ruth League. The Bay State Baseball League for younger players is planning a one-round format this season beginning on July 26th and concluding with the championship games on Sunday, August 23rd.
