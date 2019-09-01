Football Previews
The Eagle-Tribune’s traditional high school football previews have been running as part of special team picture pages in the paper over last week and this week.
In case your missed them, they are currently available at Eagletribune.com.
The Merrimack Valley Conference preview, featuring Methuen, Haverhill — led by QB Brady Skafas — defending Division 2 state champ North Andover, Central Catholic, Andover and Lawrence is available.
Also there is the New Hampshire Division 1 preview, featuring Salem — led by the likes of top lineman Beau Dillon — Pinkerton, Timberlane and Windham.
The rest will be coming soon.
Video Feature
North Andover’s Max Burt has surged to double-A in his second season in the New York Yankees’ minor league system.
Want to watch him tell his story on video?
Visit Eagletribune.com for a video feature on Burt, from the Trenton Thunder’s recent trip to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
Fry’s start
Merrimac’s Pat Freiermuth made one catch for 25 yards before leaving Penn State’s 72-7 rout of Idaho on Saturday in the first half after taking a huge hit.
Neither Freiermuth, who was named one of the team’s captains last week, or coach James Franklin commented on the injury. But the former Pentucket and Brooks star was active on Twitter after the game.
DeOssie makes cut
North Andover’s Zak DeOssie will officially be the New York Giants’ long snapper for the 13th straight season, the team announced on NFL cutdown day.
The 35-year-old former Phillips Academy and Brown University star faced some competition in camp, but beat out 25-year-old Taybor Pepper for the job.
DeOssie, a two-time Super Bowl champ and two-time Pro Bowler, is the second longest-tenured Giant, following just QB Eli Manning (16 seasons).
Roux to MC
Salem (N.H.) High goalie Brady Roux has reportedly transferred to play hockey at Malden Catholic. Roux had two shutouts, a 2.76 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage in 21 games for the Blue Devils last winter as a junior.
Roux made 37 saves in the team’s Division 1 quarterfinal upset of top-seeded Pinkerton.
Captains Corner
The fall season is underway, and that means we have a new crop of high school captains ready to lead their teams.
If you’re an athletic director, coach, parent or even athlete who would like your team’s captains featured in our regular Commonwealth Motors Captains Corner feature, please send a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com.
