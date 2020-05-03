Raiders in college
A hefty number of Central Catholic girls soccer players have made their college commitments. Elizabeth Dankert will be playing soccer at Union and Juliana Porto will be playing soccer and basketball at WPI. Also, Kaleigh Lane will be at Merrimack running track and Victoria Moda will row at Wisconsin. Samantha Andrews will focus on nursing at Fairfield and Katherine DeSimone will attend St. Anselm.
Knights win titles
The Northern Essex Community College eSports Rocket League team captured the NJCAA championship for the spring 2020 season with a 4-0 sweep over Snow College of Utah in the best-of-seven play. Match scores were 3-0, 2-1(OT), 6-4 and 4-1. Christian Bova of Lawrence got the Knights on the board first just over a minute into the first match and he was complemented by Erik D’Attilio of Boxford and Edwin Guzman of Lawrence.
The Knights, who were seeded fifth, followed that up by winning the Super Smash Bros. Doubles Championship, defeating St. Clair County of Michigan. Adryan Espinal of Lawrence and Haverhill’s Chris Long teamed up for the title.
St. John’s Prep commits
Among a number of St. John’s Prep recently announced commitments, baseball players Brady O’Brien of North Andover is headed to Colby College and Andover’s Evan Doheny will be at Ithaca College. Also, crew member Cole Rinklin of North Andover is headed to Clemson.
A ‘Greater’ movie
Like many others, I have stepped up my viewing of Netflix recently. Of the movies I’ve watched, I highly recommend the sports movie “Greater.” It’s about Brandon Burlsworth. Told he wasn’t good enough to play Division 1 college football, he (SPOILERS ahead....) walked on at the University of Arkansas in 1994 and became a standout lineman who was drafted in the NFL but then died tragically in a car accident.
What a career!
It’s not often that a high school athlete appears in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd” twice in three years, but distance running standout Katelyn Tuohy of North Rockland (N.Y.) High made her second appearance last week and she deserves it. In the last two years, she shattered the national 5K record with a 16:06.9 and the 3,000-meter record (9:01.18). She won Nike Nationals in cross country three straight years and was named girls Cross Country Runner of the Year — her fifth national honor, the most of any runner.
Transfer to BC
Boston College’s men’s basketball team is certainly loading up with transfers. Last week, 6-foot-9 James Karnik transferred from Lehigh with one year of eligibility left. Earlier, graduate transfers Rich Kelly and Frederick Scott came from Quinnipiac and Rider while, last summer, Makai Ashton-Langford came over from Providence. Head coach Jim Christian is apparently looking mainly to the immediate future, but he isn’t the only one as apparently transfers have become more and more common.
At last count, there were 745 Division 1 men’s basketball players in the transfer portal including 181 graduate transfers who are immediately eligible. Several local teams are losing players to transfer. UMass Amherst is losing five players, UMass Lowell four and Harvard its two best players.
