Methuen’s Kevin Redman, an English teacher at Tyngsboro High, hasn’t slowed up a bit since hiking the 48 4,000-footers in New Hampshire a few years ago. In June, he completed the feat for a second time and this summer he also completed the New England 67 4,000-footers. Including repeats, he has now hiked 127 4,000-footers. His dog Yoda retired this year after joining him on 86 4,000-footers.
The high school football season starts with practice this week, on Friday, in New Hampshire with other fall sports starting on Aug. 16. In Mass., teams can start football practice Friday, Aug. 20, with other sports Aug. 23. Regular season football games begin Sept. 10 in Mass., a week after New Hampshire.
Former Methuen standout Ben Pare finished third at the Yankee Homecoming 5K last week with a time of 15:25. Lowell’s Chris Alfond blitzed the field to take first in 14:38 with Ruben Sanca in second. There was no 10-miler this year.
For those who think pro athletes make too much money, here is some ammunition. Top earner Roger Federer, who earns $106 million per year, makes $12,135 per hour. The next three highest are soccer players Cristiano Ronaldo ($105 million) Lionel Messi ($104 million) and Neymar ($95 million). LeBron James is fifth at $88 million per year.
Haverhill Youth Wrestling, which was featured recently because it was without a home, has been granted access to a space at the Montessori Charter School in Bradford. It will run free learn the sport practices in September for K-8th graders. Visit haverhillhammersyouthwrestling.org for more information.
The Kingston Night Owls’ regular season (13-9-1) was not quite as good as in recent seasons but you can’t blame it on the pitching. The Night Owls had a team 2.75 ERA, led by Haverhill’s Tyler McDonald with a 4-0 record and 0.43 ERA, striking out 44 in 32 innings. Haverhill’s Evan Penney was 1-0 with a 0.88 ERA but only pitched eight innings.
It sounds like a law firm but Ryan Brown and Cole Farmer were actually the top hitters for the Haverhill Post 4 Legion team, which finished 10-4. Brown hit .400 and had an on base percentage of .581 while Farmer finished at .364 and .605. Both are headed to Northern Essex next year. Bryan Carter was the top Post 4 pitcher, finishing with a sparkling 6-0 record and 1.00 ERA.
