Relive the action
For video highlights from North Andover’s thrilling upset of Reading in the Division 2 North semifinals, and Pelham in the New Hampshire Division 2 semifinals, visit Eagletribune.com.
The North Andover video features touchdowns by Freddy Gabin and Ricky Brutus and interceptions for Jake Wolinski, Jack Carbone and Jadynn Mencia.
Pelham’s video has Ian Hoey’s touchdown run and TD pass to Charlie Katin.
Memorable Yaz
The San Francisco Giants recently posted a countdown of their top-10 most memorable moments from 2019, and Andover’s Mike Yastrzemski was featured twice.
Yaz’s three-homer day against Arizona was No. 5, and his homer at Fenway Park was No. 3.
Baby Gronk
Penn State star tight end and Merrimac resident Pat Freiermuth’s “Baby Gronk” nickname has earned the seal of approval from regular Gronk.
Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski talked Freiermuth on the Big 10 Network last week, and had good things to say about the former Pentucket and Brooks star.
To see a clip of the interview, visit @BigTenNetwork on Twitter.
LeVine Honored
Windham’s Nathan LeVine was named one of the top performers at the Long Island Elite Lacrosse Team Challenge by Insidelacrosse.com.
The website wrote of the Jaguar junior, “He’s big, powerful, athletic, knows his role and he plays it well.”
Double breakthrough
The two top scorers from the 2019 Division 1 state champion Methuen-Tewksbury girls hockey team both tallied their first collegiate goal on Saturday.
Julia Masotta (50 goals last winter) scored a goal for Norwich University, while Cassidy Gruning (28 goals last year) netted a goal for Suffolk University.
Prawdzik Stars
Andover’s Max Prawdzik earned a victory in his first start as goalie for Arizona State last week, turning in 22 saves against Mercyhurst.
The start was the first for the former Brooks School star since he faced Merrimack College as a member of Boston University last Oct. 20. A redshirt senior, Prawdzik transferred in the offseason.
Three for X
Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts took home his third career Silver Slugger Award last week.
That’s pretty amazing, considering no other Red Sox shortstop has won it more than once — one each for John Valentin (1995) and Nomar Garciaparra (1997).
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.