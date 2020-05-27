NECC awards announced
Northern Essex Community College announced its annual award winners and they included two local athletes. The Unsung Hero Award was given to Lawrence’ Crissy Cruz, who was a member of the volleyball and softball teams.
Andover’s Sarah Shattuck was named the female Athlete of the Year. She was a volleyball co-captain who earned all-Region honors. Lynnfield’s Mike Stellato was named the Male Athlete of the Year.
190-mile week at 67
Benji Durden, now 69, has done things in running that few can match. Among them: He placed second in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, finished third in the Boston Marathon, has a personal marathon best of 2:09:57 and survived both prostate cancer and colon cancer. But what may be most amazing is that two years ago in April — at 67-years-old — he ran a 190-mile training week, his all-time high.
Raiders in college
Two Central Catholic senior wrestlers have made their college choices. Matt Shaw is headed to Bridgewater State, where he will continue to wrestle, while Nate Vachon, who enjoyed a strong postseason, will attend Stevens Institute of Technology. As already reported, New England finalist Mike Glynn will attend and wrestle at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Tennis anyone?
Okay, I understand a lot of the restrictions put on sports during the coronavirus pandemic, but some don’t make sense. A big one for me is tennis. Why can’t individuals play singles on an outdoor court? There is definite social distance and, if there is concern about both players touching the balls, have them use gloves. The risk is ridiculously low.
ENC connection
In case you missed it from our Senior Salute for Lawrence volleyball last week, all three Lancer seniors — Brayan Sanchez, Christopher Gil and Julian Lozano — are headed to Eastern Nazarene College (ENC) in Quincy. Last year’s team MVP Delfy Soler is at Eastern Nazarene College and speaks highly of his time there. Delfer led ENC (9-9) in kills last year as a freshman.
The final Eringis
Andrew Eringis, who was cited in the Central Catholic volleyball salute recently, is the final of four Eringis athletes to stand out for the Raiders. A middle hitter, he was expected to be a focal point for Central this spring and will continue his career next year at Emmanuel College.
Hockey alignments
Last week, the MIAA Hockey Committee approved its recommendation for a four-division alignment for boys hockey while recommending that girls hockey keep its current two-division setup. For girls hockey, Division 1 will consist of parochial schools and co-ops while Division 2 will be single-school public programs plus three vocational co-ops.
The Hockey Committee also voted to request a rule change extending a two-year overtime pilot program in which teams would play a five-minute overtime before a game would be declared a tie.
