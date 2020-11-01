NECC success
The Northern Essex Community College esports teams continue to roll along. They recently had perfect performances in Rainbow Six, Siege and Overwatch, and remain atop the standings in both NJCAAE and New England Collegiate Conference action.
In Siege, Jason De Leon (Sirus) of Lawrence was Player of the Game. In two Overwatched wins, Alex Montanez (Fabled) of Methuen grabbed Player of the Game honors. In different Overwatch action, Jacob Pimentel (Tilted) of Haverhill was the Player of the Game.
Defense, defense
The Andover and Central Catholic boys soccer teams played two scoreless games within five days last week.
Marvelous Martin
Haverhill field hockey goalie Zoe Martin is enjoying another stupendous season and this fall it’s being translated into a winning record. Through four games, the Hillies are 3-0-1 and Martin has only surrendered one goal while making 73 saves, many of the spectacular fashion.
Headed to North Dakota
Winnacunnet senior softball star Hannah Thompson, who has numerous local ties, announced her commitment to play Division 1 softball at the University of North Dakota. She is the daughter of Central 1993 baseball captain Shaun Thompson and St. Mary’s cross country and basketball standout Amy (Judge). She is also the cousin of Boston University field hockey standout and Central grad Casey Thompson.
No winter tourneys
The MIAA voted last week to not hold MIAA-sponsored postseason tournaments this winter. It left open the possibility for individual leagues and districts to conduct postseason events which is the case this fall. It makes some sense for indoor competition, but I still feel it was premature and wrong for the MIAA to cancel outdoor state competitions this fall.
Accustomed to titles
It was a case of deja vu for new Windham assistant field hockey coach Alexis Miedico last Friday. The former Merrimack College player won a state title when she played at Windham in high school and now has a state crown as a coach.
UNH football sked
The University of New Hampshire released its football schedule for a unique 2021 spring season. It will play six games between March 6 and April 17. Home games are slated for Albany (March 6), Delaware (March 20) and Stony Brook (April 17).
Return of La Russa
In case you missed it, the Chicago White Sox last week hired Tony La Russa as their manager, 34 years after they fired him. He did win World Series titles with Oakland and St. Louis but does it make sense to bring him back at 76-years-old? There must be a younger, less expensive version of La Russa who can more readily relate to young players.
