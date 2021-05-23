You’re in the Navy now
The goal of Windham distance ace Rohan Rai, who was a Moynihan Scholar-Athlete earlier in the year, was met last week when he won an appointment to enter the Naval Academy. He will report sometime in June. His older brother, Hersh, is a 2019 graduate from the Naval Academy.
Sanca still fast!
Former UMass Lowell star Ruben Sanca, a member of the Whirlaway Racing team, recently won the New Boston half-marathon with an impressive time of 1:06.18, which is the second fastest ever run in New Hampshire. The women’s winner was Olympian Molly Seidel, who ran the course in 1:11.36, the fastest female time ever run in the Granite State.
Corliss LEADS record
Merrimack College’s TJ Corliss of Haverhill was a key member of the school’s 4x800 relay team that came in third at the Northeast Conference championships and set a new school record with a time of 7:45.59.
Reversal at Stanford
Fans of wrestling and 10 other varsity sports at Stanford got good news last week when the school announced that they will not be dropped after all. It had announced last July that the sports would be cut due to a budget deficit, but fund raising and an uproar from alumni have forced it to change course.
Kao a key for Tufts
Phillips Academy grad Ananda Kao of Andover, a junior midfielder, played a key role for the Tufts women’s lacrosse team, which played in the Division 3 Final Four over the weekend. Another junior midfielder on the team is Kathryn Delaney, a Brooks grad from Boxford, while Andover’s Courtney Grygiel is an assistant coach on the team.
Batista power
Lawrence’s John Batista, a sophomore outfielder, enjoyed an excellent season for the Fisher College baseball team, which finished with a 31-22 record. He led the team in both home runs (6) and RBIs (46) while batting .302. Also on the team from Lawrence were Reynaldo Mejia, Elijah Perez and Hector Roman.
NH tourneys
New Hampshire tournaments get underway this week with Division 1 track meets on Thursday (girls) and Friday (boys) with Division 2 boys and girls taking place Saturday at Pelham. Pinkerton’s girls and Windham’s boys both have a good shot at bringing home titles. Softball starts on Memorial Day with Windham at Pinkerton an intriguing opener.
Contact Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.