Pelham’s boy hoopsters
Pelham’s boys basketball team had a strong senior class this past year but only one, Drew Brown, will continue his hoop career, at Endicott. Among the other seniors, Colby Travis, Matt Crowley and Derek Crowley will all be going to UNH, where they may play club ball. Also, Keegan Garrett is headed to Tufts and Justin Paul will attend Liberty.
Andover swimmers
The state champion Andover High girls swim team had a large contingent of 11 seniors this past year and six of them plan on swimming in college. They are Lauren Bessette (Trinity College), Emily Clements (Brown University), Madelyn Kessel (Wheaton College), Emily Ma (NYU), Gabriella Rickards (Colby College) and Eliza Williams (Mount Holyoke).
Rowing winners
Greater Lawrence Rowing’s U15 Mens 4x placed first for gold at US Rowing Youth Nationals held virtually. Comprising the unit were Joseph Woods from Lawrence, Rowley’s Noah Tudal, North Andover’s John McDevitt, and Andover’s Sam Pearce.
North Andover wrestlers
The North Andover wrestling team didn’t have many seniors last year but the three it had have made plans for the future. Standout Ethan Ford is headed for the University of Southern Maine, where he will continue to wrestle, Sam Mountain has joined the Marines and Chad Rogers, who was injured all year, will continue his education at Northern Essex.
Merrimack’s Joyce an
Academic All-American
Senior infielder Thomas Joyce of the Merrimack College baseball team was named a CoSIDA Academic All-American last week, becoming the fifth Academic All-American in program history. He landed on the Academic All-America Third Team, boasting a 3.89 cumulative GPA as an economics major.
Beginning his senior season with an already decorated career, Joyce continued that trajectory in 2020 by starting all 15 games for Merrimack in its abbreviated debut Division 1 season. He hit primarily in middle of the team’s order, with half of his hits in 2020 going for extra bases.
Boys FH update
As expected, the recent proposal by the MIAA Field Hockey Committee to implement a separate boys division was met with skepticism by the MIAA executive committee.
Among the concerns were having enough players for a separate division, stretching already tight budgets and field availability. At any rate, even if the idea is approved, boys will continue to play with girls until it’s feasible to set up the division.
Change of plans
Lawrence High senior softball player Maria Lopez has changed her plans for next year. Instead of attending Northern Essex, she will go to Fisher College in Boston, where she will study criminal justice and play softball.
Contact Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.