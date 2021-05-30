HAGHDAN CLUTCH
Pelham’s Kristina Haghdan extended her softball career at Tufts this spring when she led the team to the NCAA Division 3 regional championship to qualify for the Division 3 World Series. She was named Most Outstanding Pitcher for the regional and now has a 1.10 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 71 innings for the season. The Phillips Academy grad also graduated the Sunday before last magna cum laude in biology.
... MOORE CHIPS IN
Another local contributing player on the Tufts team was sophomore Rachel Moore of Atkinson, also a Phillips Academy grad. A superb infielder defensively, she batted .306 and scored 12 runs. She had an RBI single in Tufts’ World Series opener last Thursday, a 4-3 setback.
SHORTAGE OF OFFICIALS
It was tight in some sports already, but the COVID pandemic has been tough on high school officials, many of whom are deciding not to return or are specializing in just one sport. Baseball umpires are in such high demand that many JV games now just use one ump rather than two. And Brian Bufagna, who assigns wrestling officials in the north, reports that he now has 35 officials at his disposal, down from 78 two years ago.
BURDIER TO ST. ANSELM
Haverhill High volleyball star Jada Burdier has committed to continue her career at St. Anselm College. Burdier, who led the Hillies to an undefeated season in the fall, was the Eagle-Tribune MVP as well as a Moynihan Scholar-Athlete of the month.
SOUTHERN MAINE NEXT
Central Catholic senior wrestlers Anthony Mears and Owen Bufagna will both be continuing their careers at the University of Southern Maine next year. They have been alternating between 220 pounds and heavyweight this spring for the Raiders and have only lost one match between them with Bufagna undefeated.
BUSY MEMORIAL DAY
There are traditionally few high school events on Memorial Day. But, during the COVID era, things have changed. There are 26 games involving local teams scheduled for today including a number of New Hampshire state tournament games. Two tourney games of particular interest are Salem at Windham baseball at 11 a.m. and Windham at Pinkerton softball at 4 p.m. All of this depends on the weather of course.
FORTIER HONORED
Franklin Pierce’s Kyle Fortier of Derry, s senior defender, was named to the New England Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association All-New England second team. Franklin Pierce finished its season at 5-7.
