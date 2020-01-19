Blackwell on fire
North Andover’s Colin Blackwell is heating up as a member of the Nashville Predators.
Blackwell scored his first career NHL goal on Jan. 9 against Chicago, then tallied his second goal against Edmonton on Jan. 14. He also has three assists and is a plus-9 in 13 games.
Fellow North Andoverite Brian Pinho has scored 11 goals and added 12 assists for the Hershey Bears, the AHL affiliate for the Washington Capitals.
CHaD Coaches
While listing the local athletes named to the CHaD New Hampshire East-West High School Football All-Star Game, I neglected to note the coaches with local ties.
Windham head coach Jack Byrne and former Lawrence High assistant and current Campbell High head coach Glen Costello will be assistants on defending Division 1 state champion Londonderry head coach Jimmy Lauzon’s staff.
Doyle on Cora
Salem High baseball legend and former Boston Red Sox farmhand Terry Doyle gave his take on the current MLB sign stealing scandal involving Alex Cora, the Houston Astros and, perhaps, the Red Sox.
Doyle told the Manchester Union Leader, “Sign-stealing in games is pretty normal. It’s the use of technology that made it an issue. When there’s that kind of competitive advantage, the integrity of the game comes into question.”
Doyle is currently the head coach at New England College.
Oteri honored
State champion Methuen/Tewksbury girls hockey coach Sarah Oteri has been named National Federation of State High School Association Massachusetts girls hockey Coach of the Year for 2019.
The former Andover High star received the honor for winning the state title, along with “lifetime community involvement, school involvement and philosophy of coaching” according to a letter sent to Methuen athletic director Matt Curran.
Montz returns
The Lowell Spinners have announced that Luke Montz will return as manager for the 2020 season.
Montz took over the Spinners last summer, and led them to a 42-34 record and a trip to the New York-Penn League championship series. Also returning from last year’s staff are pitching coach Nick Green and hitting coach Nate Spears.
The Spinners have drawn plenty of headlines of late as they battle to retain their affiliation with the Boston Red Sox as baseball considers a radical realignment of the minor league baseball that would eliminate, among other leagues, the New York-Penn League.
