Relive the action
For video highlights from Andover football’s thrilling win over Lowell, visit Eagletribune.com.
Highlights include Scott Brown’s game-winning 44-yard TD as time expired, Brown’s 62-yard touchdown pass to Michael Slayton and Josh “Bibi” Ramos’ 28-yard TD run.
Central hires Dumas
Central Catholic has hired Shawn Dumas as its new girls indoor and outdoor track head coach, athletic director Ernie DiFiore announced.
Dumas is in his first year as a guidance counselor at Central. He ran track at South High Community School in Worcester, then attended Fitchburg State (class of 2011) before earning his Master’s from Rivier University.
Dumas replaces Andrew Grange, who coached the Raiders last winter and spring, replacing longtime head coach Katie Sullivan.
DeSouza Stars
Former North Andover High star Gabe DeSouza delivered his best college football game yet on Saturday. The freshman caught eight passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in Curry College’s 49-27 loss to Western New England.
For the season, DeSouza now has 31 catches for 411 yards and five touchdowns in seven games for the Colonels.
Former Andover High lineman James Nyamwaya led Curry with 10 tackles. The sophomore has 48 tackles for the season.
Daccord a Beast
After starting the season in the AHL, North Andover’s Joey Daccord has been moved to the Ottawa Senators’ ECHL affiliate, the Brampton (Ontario) Beast.
In his first four games with the Beast, Daccord is 2-2 — his first two professional victories — with a 3.18 goals-against average. On Saturday he beat the Worcester Railers, featuring former Pinkerton star JD Dudek.
Imrie Honored
Former Andover High star Andrew Imrie and teammate Sebastian Castillo-Sanchez recently became the second doubles team in Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute tennis history to earn All-American honors. They are ranked the No. 20 duo in the country.
Imrie, a junior, and Castillo-Sanchez also took home Liberty League Doubles Team of the Week after a pair of victories in the ITA Cup in Georgia last week. They beat teams from McMurry University and Caltech.
100 for Blair
Windham field hockey coach Katie (Bourque) Blair earned her 100th career victory in the Jaguars’ recent victory over Merrimack. Blair’s record now stands at 101-9-4 in seven seasons as Windham coach. Her Jags won the Division 2 state title in 2017 and lost the Division 1 title game last fall.
