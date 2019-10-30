Boys & Girls Club inductees
The Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence Alumni Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 14, will have three new members.
Kevin Bartlett, Noelia Bare-Mobley and Douglas Naffah will join the 71 current members of the hall of fame.
Tickets for the event will be $50 per person, which includes dinner. The event goes from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the club at 136 Water Street, Lawrence.
For information contact Sarah Hogue at 978-683-2747, ext. 128 or shogue@lawrencebgc.com.
honors for Hopkins
Saint Michael’s College men’s swimming senior Connor Hopkins of Windham was named Northeast-10 Swimmer of the Week last week.
Hopkins won twice while posting a pair of runner-up finishes in the Purple Knights’ 165-111 loss to Le Moyne College on Saturday. Three of his times were good for second in the NE-10 this winter. Hopkins won the 100 backstroke (55.10) and 200 backstroke (2:04.50) with the second-best times in the league this season in both.
In the 200 medley relay (1:40.63), Hopkins helped the quartet take second. His time was the second-best in the NE-10 this year. Hopkins leads the Purple Knights in overall (4) and solo (3) wins this winter.
Bourque in Salisbury
Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque will be heading to Salisbury next month as part of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce’s Breakfast Speaker Series.
Bourque, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame who played 21 years in the NHL and was a five-time Norris Trophy winner, will speak at the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Merrimack Valley in Salisbury on Nov. 14 from 7:30-9 a.m. For more information or to register to attend, visit https://www.newburyportchamber.org.
Fry best in country?
Is former Pentucket and Brooks School football star Pat Freiermuth, a Penn State sophomore, already the best tight end in college football?
National broadcasters are intimating the award is the Merrimac native’s to lose after the best game of his college career on Saturday, making a team-high five catches for 60 yards and three touchdowns in Penn State’s 28-7 win over Michigan State.
He started things off with a 16-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter and then added a 19-yarder early in the second to put Penn State ahead 13-0. Then after halftime he caught a 6-yard touchdown to push the Nittany Lions ahead 28-0, effectively ending any hopes of a Spartan comeback.
Penn State improved to 8-0 with the win and is now ranked No. 5 in the nation according to the latest AP Poll. Freiermuth is up to seven touchdowns on the season, which leads the nation among all tight ends and matches his regular season total from his freshman season.
Oppenheim in Bermuda
After two weeks off, Andover’s Rob Oppenheim is back at it on the PGA Tour. The 39-year-old who resides in Orlando, Fla. with his wife and two children, skipped the pair of Asian tournaments, in South Korea and Japan. But he is in the Bermuda Championship starting Thursday at 7:31 a.m. (EST).
He has made almost $100,000 over the five tournaments he has played, missing two cuts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.