Alicea joins Knights
It’s been nine years since he was a star at Lawrence High, but Jaylen Alicea can still play and Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball coach Darren Stratton is more than happy that Alicea has joined the team, which opens play Saturday against NHTI. “Once he gets in good shape, he’ll really help us,” said Stratton.
Finally, a technical!
Merrimack College men’s basketball coach Joe Gallo was not only a Division 1 Coach of the Year last year, but he accomplished that without getting one technical foul. Well, the week before last, he picked up his first technical in 137 games in a win over St. Francis.
Tardugno for 3
Methuen senior Stephanie Tardugno is more known for her softball talent, and she is committed to St. Anselm for that sport. But she is enjoying an outstanding basketball season and, the week before last, connected for her 100th 3-pointer.
Millennium Running
Hats off to Millennium Running in New Hampshire, with the support of New Hampshire’s COVID Task Force, for safely producing 37 in-person events with a total of 11,267 finishers during the pandemic. Starting out with small-scale races with a maximum of 100 runners/walkers, called Exclusive 5k’s, Millennium eventually — with a time-trial format — directed larger events and has raised over $67,000 for charity.
Accepted again
Central Catholic sophomore Isiah Koziell of Methuen has been accepted into the Mass Youth Soccer ODP (Olympic Development Program) Goalkeeper Academy for the 2021 season. This is the second year he has made the Goalkeeper Academy.
Good class blend
The Haverhill gymnastics team has lost several close meets this year, but it shows that it is built to last, with solid performers young and old. Senior Maeve Hess is having a fine year, junior Cailey Simard has made huge strides and freshman Liv Melo just keeps getting better and better. She should have a terrific future.
Do you agree?
According to a poll taken after the Super Bowl, Tom Brady is considered the GOAT (greatest athlete of all time) in any sport. He was picked first in 20 states with Michael Jordan and LeBron James picked first in 11 states each. If it’s most successful, I tend to agree. But greatest “athlete?” Not sure about that.
Contact Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.