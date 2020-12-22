Disgruntled transfer
Merrimack College’s starting quarterback the last two years, Christian Carter, transferred to Western Illinois earlier in the year. He’s apparently not happy there and is seeking to move again, perhaps even back to Merrimack. At this point, that doesn’t seem possible according to Merrimack coach Dan Curran.
Dynamic Demers
Speaking of Merrimack football, a check at the record book shows that former Central Catholic receiver Cody Demers had quite the career with the Warriors. He is ranked as Merrimack’s third all-time receiver with 204 receptions and 18 touchdowns. Also a kick returner, he is ranked second all-time in all-purpose yards.
Coaching dilemma
The decision of the MIAA to move wrestling to the spring had created some coaching problems including for Ryan Richards. He is not only the head wrestling coach for Whittier Tech but also the head man for boys lacrosse, which is also held in the spring. Given the choice, Richards says that he will stick with wrestling and hand off the coaching duties in lacrosse.
NE-10 cancels season
A large number of local athletes got bad news last week when the Northeast-10 canceled winter sports for the upcoming season. Among those hit hard was the St. Anselm women’s hockey team. It includes Methuen’s Kat LeFebre, Plaistow’s Mary Lambert, North Andover’s Caroline Kukas and former Methuen/Tewksbury standout Kelly Golini.
Hockey East tourney
Because of uncertainty to schedules caused by COVID-19, Hockey East announced last week that all teams will qualify for the men’s and women’s league tournaments. Numerous games have already been canceled or postponed.
Freiermuth honored
The Big Ten announced last week that Merrimac’s Pat Freiermuth has been named Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year, which is awarded annually to the top tight end in the conference. The Penn State junior received the honor despite playing nearly his entire season with an injury, making 23 catches for 310 yards and a touchdown in four games before opting to undergo season-ending surgery.
Rich No. 4 in wins
Chelmsford’s Bruce Rich, who retired recently after 41 years as the head wrestling coach at Chelmsford, leaves as the state’s fourth winningest coach. North Reading’s Larry Tremblay, who collected most of his wins at Winchester and is now at Melrose, leads with 768 wins (768-104-5), St. John’s Prep’s Manny Costa is next with 761 with former North Andover coach Dave Castricone at 691 and Rich finishing with 646. Rich is a class act and will be missed by the wrestling community.
