Emmanuel College’s softball team enjoyed a fine 21-6 season and former Haverhill High standout Jadynne Hill played a key role. The sophomore infielder hit .397, which was second highest on the team, scored 17 runs and had 13 RBIs.
Northern Essex Community College will add women’s golf as the college’s 13th intercollegiate sport. The women’s program will practice and compete in partnership with the Knights men’s golf program and be led by current men’s coach Mike Dube who will enter his fourth year leading the program. Atkinson Country Club will continue to serve as the program’s home course. Any returning or incoming student interested in joining the women’s golf program should contact coach Mike Dube (mdube@Atkinsoncc.com).
Senior Trevor Ham of North Andover enjoyed his best season on the diamond for Clark University, hitting .306. Clark finished with a 5-9 record.
Sophomore John Batista of Lawrence hit .302 for Fisher College this spring, and was a hitting machine with men on base. He had six home runs and led the team with a whopping 46 RBIs. Fisher finished 31-22.
Junior shortstop and Central Catholic graduate Noah Lucier of Sandown enjoyed an excellent season for the Stonehill College baseball team, which finished 17-15. He hit .336, which was second on the team, while scoring 26 runs and driving in 16.
Speaking of Stonehill, the women’s lacrosse team had a limited schedule of 10 games, but North Andover’s Olivia Pino, a senior, had another solid season with 12 goals and 5 assists.
The Summer at Central Football Camp will be July 19-22 for grades 3-9. To register, go to centralcatholic.net/summer or email ZBLASZAK@centralcatholic.net.
Just one man’s opinion, but North Andover’s decision to hire track coach Steve Nugent to be its next athletic director seems brilliant. He’s organized and efficient and if he promotes all NA sports like he does track, it will be a big plus for the Knights.
