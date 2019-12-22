Relive the action
For video highlights from Andover girls hockey’s overtime clash with Methuen/Tewksbury on Saturday, visit Eagletribune.com.
The video includes the OT goal by Kallie Archambault, goals by Andover’s Lilly Reeves and Methuen’s Jessica Driscoll and saves by Golden Warrior Lillian Jagger.
Manty in Canada
Former Central Catholic and Phillips Academy (class of 2019) star Thomas Manty of Andover is playing hockey this winter for the Merritt Centennials of the Junior A British Columbia Hockey League.
In 34 games this season, Manty has scored seven goals and is fifth on the team with 18 total points. His father, Scott Manty, is an assistant coach for Andover High.
Fry All-American
Merrimac’s Pat Freiermuth of Penn State has been named to the American Football Coaches Association All-America Second Team. Only two tight ends in the entire country were named All-American. The other is Florida Atlantic’s Harrison Bryant (first team).
Freiermuth has 41 catches for 468 yards and seven TDs this season, heading into Saturday’s Cotton Bowl matchup with Memphis.
Kicking in
Former North Andover football star Gabe DeSouza was a rare two-way standout as a freshman for Curry College this fall.
As a receiver, the two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star caught 43 passes for 555 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns. That would be impressive enough.
But DeSouza also served as Curry’s punter, averaging an impressive 36.3 yards per kick. He nailed 11 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
Locals honored
The high school sports website Massvarsity.com released its All-Massachusetts football team, and Central Catholic’s Nick Donatio and Haverhill resident Matt Duchemin of St. John’s Prep were the locals named to the first team as receivers.
On the second team were Central QB Ayden Pereira and two Andover standouts, defensive back Kelvin Davila and kicker Shamus Florio.
Perk stars
Former Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins was a guest analysis for the C’s win over the Dallas Mavericks on NBC Sports Boston last week — and he was pretty great.
The famously quotable Perkins was hilarious — throwing humorous jabs at the likes of LeBron James and Doc Rivers — and insightful with his breakdown of the game. Here’s hoping we hear more of Perkins soon.
...
