30 for 30
What if I told you, that the last play of the season for the Buccaneers was a Jameis Winston pick-six in overtime for his record-setting 30th interception of the season? What if I told you, that Winston became the first quarterback to have a 30-touchdown, 30-pick season, and he accomplished the feat — in spectacular fashion — on the last possible play of the year?
Well, reality check, it happened, folks!
They should relocate the franchise from Tampa to Disney, because dreams really do come true.
Let ‘em play, ref!
The Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic had some familiar faces running up and down the sidelines. Methuen alum Seth Pare (MHS ‘18) was a ref for the girls consolation game between Westford and Bedford (N.H.), while PMA girls coach Brian Martin got the Blue Division championship game between Central Catholic and Pentucket.
Fowl play
Add to colleague Mike Muldoon’s All-Name team University of North Carolina defensive back Storm Duck.
Mayfield makes (unusual) history
The Cleveland Browns have long been a dumpster fire, but this stat is still pretty unbelievable. Baker Mayfield just became the franchise’s first quarterback in 18 years to start all 16 games in a season.
18 years!
Sophomore surge
North Andover’s Emily Sifferlen is averaging a team-high 15.3 points per game as a sophomore at Clark University. In her last two games, the 5-foot-8 guard scored 30 points against Drew University and followed with a 26-point performance in a win over Lehman.
She’s also averaging 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in a team-high 33.3 minutes per game.
Hillies BOYS alumni night
There was a mistake in Wednesday’s Eagle-Tribune. It should have read that Haverhill High BOYS basketball will be hosting its “Alumni Night” on Friday when it plays Lowell.
Alumni will be recognized during halftime, and if they haven’t done so already any that would like to participate should contact Wendy Guertin at Guerty11@comcast.net.
Decade of success
The Phillips field hockey team just wrapped up 10 solid years of success. From 2010-19, the program won three NEPSAC championships with a runner-up, made it to another semifinal and reached the quarterfinals in each of the five other years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.