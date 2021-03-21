Hats off to Pelham
Pelham enjoyed quite the basketball season as the boys finished 16-2 and Division 2 runner-up and the girls finished 14-3 and lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Bishop Brady. The Python girls should be strong for years as freshmen Jasmine Becotte and Sophia Joncas were both impressive starters and several other frosh looked promising on the JV team.
New NECC coach
Northern Essex Community College director of athletics Dan Blair has announced that Darius Boyd has been named the new women’s basketball coach for the Knights, with plans to return the program to competition for the 2021-22 season.
Boyd comes to Northern Essex from EvoElite Basketball where he has spent the past two years working with both the boys and girls programs for the Woburn-based AAU program.
Boyd has experience at the NCAA Division 1 level where he served as a student manager for the men’s program at High Point University during the 2013-14 season and worked under the team’s director of basketball operations assisting the coaching staff.
Ratcliffe out fast
Pelham’s Sarah Ratcliffe struggled some at the plate for UMass Lowell softball, hitting just .187 in her first three years. But she’s off to a hot start this early spring. After five games, she’s second on the team with a .412 average and leads in RBIs with six as the River Hawks are off to a 2-3 start.
Tough for Georgetown
I feel bad for the athletes at Georgetown High. After having its boys and girls basketball seasons disrupted mid-year by COVID, it became one of the very few schools to reject football for the Fall 2 season, citing a combination of low numbers, safety concerns and potential financial losses.
Peaking Concord
This might not make the Salem hockey team feel much better, but it wasn’t the only team to feel deflated after playing Concord late in the season. In their last six games, the Crimson Tide averaged more than six goals per game and outscored their opponents 38-5.
McGonagle surges
Former Timberlane wrestling star Connor McGonagle came on strong after a rough start to his Division 1 career at Lehigh as a redshirt freshman. After starting 1-3, McGonagle won three of his next four matches to improve to 4-4 and shined at the EIWA championships. After losing 2-1 in the semifinals to the eventual champion, he had an 11-2 major decision in the consolation finals to finish third and qualify for NCAAs.
