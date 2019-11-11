ACC honors Sliney
University of Louisville diver Michaela Sliney, a senior from Haverhill, was honored last week as the ACC Women’s Diver of the Week. In a win over Notre Dame, she won the 3-meter diving event with a score of 321.15 and also placed fifth in the 1-meter diving.
Flaherty tries XC
Mainly a sprinter throughout his running career, Southern Maine junior Dan Flaherty of North Andover joined the cross country team this fall and is a contributing member. Southern Maine has a strong program. It was first among 24 teams at the Suffolk University Invitational and won its fourth straight LEC title in a row.
Sevilla 5th in America East
Former Pinkerton star Nico Sevilla-Connelly had a superb race in the America East Conference meet, placing fifth overall with an 8K personal-best time of 24:06.2. UNH finished fourth of nine teams in the meet. Its fifth runner on the day was another former Pinkerton standout, junior Sam Lanternier.
McElroy/Watson update
Proctor Academy’s football team is enjoying a fine 7-1 record, and North Andover grads Jake McElroy and Darren Watson are a big reason why. McElroy is averaging about 150 yards passing and 75 yards rushing a game at quarterback and Watson, as a wide receiver and defensive back and the team’s primary kick returner, accounts for about 100 yards of offense a game. Proctor will host Pingree (7-1) in a Prep bowl game Saturday.
Knights named all-region
Northern Essex’s Sarah Shattuck of Andover and Brooke Naatz of North Andover were named to the All-Region volleyball team, and Christine Ortega of Haverhill received honorable mention.
Shattuck, a co-captain, has earned first teams honors for the second consecutive year and was the regional leader in kills with 193 and service aces with 80. Naatz finished second regionally in hitting percentage at .314.
After a slow start, NECC turned things around and recorded a 7-3 conference record.
Lure of soccer
In case you missed it, the Seattle Sounders defeated Toronto, 3-1, for their second MLS title in four years. More impressive, the championship game drew 69,274 fans. Anyone think that would happen around here?
NFL milestones
Interesting points from Week 10 of the season:
— Lions’ quarterback Matthew Stafford’s consecutive games started streak ended at 136.
— The Saints, despite an abundance of talent, failed to score a touchdown for the third time this year. They only had two games without a TD from 2006 to 2018.
— Lamar Jackson joined Aaron Rodgers and Joe Montana as players to record three passing touchdowns, one rushing TD, a perfect passing rating and at least 15 completions.
