Wiggins in Michigan
Central Catholic star tight end/defensive lineman Jermaine Wiggins recently made a recruiting trip to the University of Michigan as part of the school’s Junior Day, his father, ex-New England Patriot Jermaine Wiggins posted on Twitter.
In the fall, the younger Wiggins caught 16 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns, while excelling as a pass rusher for the Division 1 North finalist Raiders. He was named All-Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1.
The 6-foot-4, 230 pound Wiggins detailed his visit in a story that can be found on Sports Illustrated’s website, “SI.com.”
Championship winner
Andover’s Jake Lachance scored the overtime game-winning goal in Wesleyan University’s NESCAC semifinal win over Williams College last week. The next day, Wesleyan earned its first NESCAC title, beating Trinity 7-2.
That was the first goal of the season for Lachance, a freshman starting defenseman. He finished the season with two assists and a plus-10 rating. The Cardinals were set to open the NCAA Division 3 tournament Saturday before it was canceled.
New Job
Former Pentucket football captain Tim Freiermuth has been hired as a coach for Bentley University football, he announced on Twitter Sunday.
Freiermuth stood out as an offensive lineman and linebacker for Pentucket (class of 2013), then as starting center for Springfield College (class of 2017). The brother of Penn State football star Pat Freiermuth, Tim spent the last two seasons as offensive line coach at Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.
Stat correction
Andover High girls hockey standout Kate Gemmell finished her senior season with 11 goals. It was incorrectly listed in the area hockey statistics that appeared in Sunday’s Eagle-Tribune.
Gemmell, a forward and tri-captain, recently committed to play field hockey at Endicott College. She was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in the fall.
Fitzgerald honored
Congrats go out to Timberlane football coach Kevin Fitzgerald, who received the New Hampshire Football Officials Association (NHFOA) Division 1 Sportsmanship Award last week. Fitzgerald is heading into his 13th season as Owls head coach.
Senfleben to Springfield
Pentucket running back Austin Senfleben will continue his football career at Springing College, Sachems’ co-head coach Dan Leary reports.
Senfleben rushed for 374 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns in four games before suffering a season-ending torn ACL. He also plays defensive back and is a member of the lacrosse team.
