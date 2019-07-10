Palmer shines at IL game
Yesterday’s Sports in a Minute noted a handful of BostonLax All-Stars, and now we’ve got another lacrosse standout.
Central defenseman Keegan Palmer played in the Inside Lacrosse Invitational’s 2021 All-Star Game in Bel Air, Maryland, on Tuesday, representing the Top Gun Fighting Clams. Palmer was noted by IL’s recap to have put in a “disruptive defensive performance,” and he scored a goal as time expired.
Wilson to Worlds
Former Phillips swimming standout Andrew Wilson from Bethesda, Maryland, will be headed to the 2019 FINA World Championships to represent Team USA. He’ll compete in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes.
He was profiled in a Swimming World Magazine story, chronicling his rise from Division 3 Emory University to the national team, as he followed a different path than most. The 2012 PA graduate will now take part in the competition, which starts on Friday.
Making the cut
With the spring sports season well in the past, it’s never too late for accolades. Massachusetts Boys High School Volleyball put out its final top-25 rankings of the year, and two local teams were included.
At No. 14, Central Catholic (18-3, lost in Div. 1 North first round) leads the way, while Lawrence (18-4, lost in Div. 1 North quarterfinals) is not far behind at No. 16. Four MVC teams made the list, as Lowell (No. 20) and Chelmsford (No. 23) helped to show the conference’s prowess.
New Englanders (sort of)
There were no Merrimack Valley ties among the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, as it eased its way to a second straight World Cup, but a few New England connections were still there. Midfielder Sam Mewis played at Whitman-Hanson (Mass.) High, while goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is from Stratford, Conn.
If you can recall the Boston Breakers, a NWSL team that folded in 2018, there are a couple of ties there, too. Naeher and Rose Lavelle, goal-scorer in the final and voted the tournament’s third-best player, both played professionally for the Breakers.
Sox stats
With the All-Star break creating a small lull in Red Sox action, how about we admire what Mookie Betts is doing?
In club history, only Betts and Ted Williams have scored more than 75 runs at the All-Star break. Betts did it again this year, marking the third time he’s done it. Williams only did it three times in his career.
On top of that, only three players besides Betts and Williams have ever done it three times. Todd Helton, Rickey Henderson and Bobby Bonds each managed a trifecta of 75-run half-seasons. Betts has quite a lot of time to add a fourth, too.
...
