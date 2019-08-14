Keenan hired
Methuen has hired Catie Keenan as its new girls cross country head coach, the Rangers announced on their Twitter page (@Methuensports).
Keenan is a wellness educator for Methuen Public Schools, and spent the last two seasons as an assistant for the Rangers in cross country and track. The Maine native ran college track at Florida State and Southern Maine (class of 2015).
Besting granddad
By hitting his 13th big league home run of the season on Wednesday, Andover’s Mike Yastrzemski of the San Fransisco Giants has now hit two more than the 11 homers his Hall of Fame grandfather Carl Yastrzemski hit as a rookie in 1961.
Also, in an interesting coincidence, heading into Wednesday’s action, Mike was hitting .266 — the same average Carl finished his rookie season with.
Local dominance
Roger Brown of Nhfootballreport.com compiled a list of every New Hampshire high school football team’s record over the last decade, and some locals are near the top.
Perennial power Pinkerton was No. 2 (87-28 record), Windham was No. 5 (68-23) and Salem was No. 13 (75-45) out of the 58-team field. Plymouth was No. 1 (89-17).
Lawrence and Red Sox
As amazing as Lawrence Legion’s run was this summer, the team could have been even better.
Imagine if 18-year-old Leon Paulino, who the Red Sox selected in the 23rd round of the 2019 MLB Draft, had stayed in Lawrence instead of moving to Florida where his career took off.
He grew up playing with many of those Legion players.
Sachem switch
The Wikipedia page for Pentucket Regional High School lists one “notable athlete” that attended the school — Leo Parent.
There is one obvious issue. Parent, of course, had a storied career at Central Catholic before leading UMass Lowell to a Division 2 national championship.
Parent has, however, spent more than 20 years teaching in the Pentucket school system and spent 17 years as Sachems head boys hoops coach.
Better notable athletes for Pentucket would be current San Diego Padres coach Colin Young and Boston College running backs coach Brian White.
Betcha didn’t know
Atlanta Braves superstar and National League MVP contender Ronald Acuña Jr. has a New Hampshire connection.
His father, Ronald Acuña Sr., spent the 2005 season as a member of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He played eight minor league seasons, but never made the majors. He hit 18 career homers, compared to 34 this summer alone for his son.
¢¢¢
