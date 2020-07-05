Thomas White update
Because the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the high school baseball season, we didn’t get a chance to see Rowley’s Thomas White pitch for Phillips Academy baseball this past spring. That hasn’t stopped scouts from getting a look at the freshman phenom, who was ranked as the No. 1 high school freshman in the country by Perfect Game last September.
Last month, the 15-year-old White took part in the 2020 Northeast East Coast Pro and Area Code Tryout, a “procase” featuring the top prospects from across the northeast and eastern Canada. The event took place at Hartford’s Dunkin Donuts Park and required a recommendation from a major league scout to attend. The 6-foot-3 lefty made a big splash by hitting 95 miles per hour on the radar gun during his workout.
Central swimmers
Central Catholic standout and Eagle-Tribune All-Star Kerrigan Hemp, who is headed to the University of Denver, isn’t the only Raider who will be swimming in college. Captain Maddie Freitas will swim at WPI.
Whirlaway races
There is still time to register and get ready for the Whirlaway Virtual 5K/10K Summer Classic, because the deadline has been extended to July 19. The 5K and 10K can be run anywhere and any time by July 19. A $25 entry fee will be turned into a $25 gift card and the first 100 people registered get a free Asics T-shirt.
Play ball!
After governor Charlie Baker approved the start of Phase 3 reopening, the “2020 Essex County Baseball League” (otherwise known as Legion District 8) will begin play Monday.
One of the earliest scheduled openers has Haverhill hosting North Andover at 7 p.m. at Trinity Stadium. In the North Shore Baseball League, the Kingston Night Owls will open at home at 8 p.m. Tuesday against Marblehead.
More Esports offered
Northern Essex Community College has announced that its varsity Esports program will expand to seven game offerings beginning with the fall 2020 semester. Five game titles will be featured for PC play, while Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will continue on Switch and Madden will be added for PS4 play. FIFA is also expected to join the mix in the spring 2021 semester.
The Knights’ Esports program captured national championships in Rocket League and Super Smash Bros Ultimate during the spring 2020 semester.
“We’re excited to be expanding our offerings in Esports and increase participation and championship opportunities for students,” stated NECC athletic director Dan Blair.
College hockey change?
A nationwide three-on-three overtime format could be in place by the upcoming NCAA men’s and women’s hockey seasons. A proposal will be discussed when the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel meets July 22. If the oversight panel approves the proposal, a five-minute, three-on-three, sudden-victory overtime will be the universal overtime format used across college hockey.
If neither team scores during the overtime period, a three-person shootout could be used to determine a winner in conference games or in an in-season tournament. Non-conference games would end in a tie.
