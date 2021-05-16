Donahue plays role
Methuen’s Cam Donahue, a Greater Lawrence Tech grad, was the starting left fielder for Fitchburg State, which won the conference title for the first time in school history. In his first 21 games, he batted .304 with 10 doubles, 2 triples and a home run.
Can Lowell hit?
In the Boston Globe list of top 20 softball teams, Lowell is ranked No. 1. Having Gatorade Player of the Year Giana LaCedra pitching makes Lowell formidable, but will it be able to score when the chips are down? In its first two games, it beat Andover 1-0 in extra innings and Haverhill 2-0 as LaCedra had 19 and 17 strikeouts.
Olympics a go?
The Summer Olympics are barely nine weeks away, but there are still concerns that it will even take place. Coronavirus cases have been on the rise in Japan recently and the carrying of the Olympic torch has been rerouted or canceled six times. Several countries are requesting that the Games be called off.
Haghdan caps career
Phillips Academy grad Kristina Haghdan is capping a fine career as a pitcher for Tufts University. Haghdan entered the weekend with a 6-2 record and a 1.13 ERA, striking out 77 in 55 innings. As both a freshman and sophomore, she was 13-4.
Northeastern’s surge
To say that Northeastern baseball has been on a roll is an understatement. As of last week, it had won 18 straight games. North Andover’s Sebastian Keane is 4-1 for the Huskies and Brandon Dufault of Windham has been effective in relief with a 3.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 12 innings.
Too much pitching?
With concerns about the diminishing popularity of baseball, it may be time to move the mound back a bit on the higher levels. In the major leagues, pitching dominance has become overwhelming, making for some dull games. At last check, major league hitters had a .233 batting average and were striking out 25% of the time.
Now, that’s control!
Speaking of pitching, in case you missed it, Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers finally walked a batter last week. He had not issued a walk all season while striking out 58 batters in 34 innings, which is a major league record for strikeouts without a walk. He has an ERA of 1.57.
