Rise of McDevitt
Hats off to North Andover junior Matt McDevitt, who enjoyed an excellent if brief cross country season for the Scarlett Knights. Virtually unheard of a year ago, McDevitt put in the extra effort in the offseason and worked his way up until he was the Knights’ No. 1 runner in five of six dual meets and at the Frank Kelley Invitational. He formed a strong one-two punch with freshman Luke McGillivray. In a recent 2-mile time trial, he ran a 10:29, 43 seconds faster than last year.
Robito to UNE
Pelham field hockey standout Madi Robito has committed to continue her career at the University of New England. A dynamic offensive player with good speed, Robito was recently named all-state in New Hampshire. She will major in marketing/communications.
Knights win title
The Northern Essex Community College Esports Overwatch team captured the inaugural New England Collegiate Conference Overwatch championship in convincing fashion with a 4-1 victory over the Eagles of Central Methodist University of Missouri. The championship is the third in the program’s history. Leading the way for the Knights were Jacob Pimentel of Haverhill and Kirmy Ramos of Lawrence.
Kudos to Derry
Hats off to members of the Greater Derry Track Club who put on a tremendous 5K road race on Thanksgiving. Despite a steady rain, everything went smoothly even with social distancing precautions, and GDTC volunteers were incredibly friendly and helpful. It was nice to have a road race that wasn’t virtual and this wasn’t the only actual race that went off without a hitch in New Hampshire. The recent Manchester Marathon/Half-Marathon and the Thanksgiving Turkey Trot in Hampstead were also very successful.
Schena signs
In case you missed it, Methuen senior Ethan Schena signed a National Letter of Intent to play men’s lacrosse at Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, North Carolina — one of the top Division 2 schools in the country. Schena, who is also a standout ice hockey player, had a strong sophomore lacrosse season.
Merrimack College sports
Things can always change, and they probably will, but Merrimack College sports are finally scheduled to get underway this week. The men’s hockey team is scheduled to host Maine Friday and Saturday while the women’s team, which had two games called off last week, has a home and away series scheduled against Northeastern. Men’s and women’s basketball are both scheduled to begin Dec. 8.
Overlooked liberos
Most volleyball coaches would agree that the libero doesn’t get enough credit for a team’s success. But two seniors were certainly instrumental in helping their teams have successful seasons this fall. They are four-year starters Shiloh Osmer of unbeaten Haverhill and Emily Spina of Methuen.
