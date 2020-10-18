Dual sport Jaguars
Hats off to Windham High sophomore Emily Manning, who is a high honors student. She is not only a member of the Jaguars’ girls varsity soccer team, but she is also competing on the girls varsity cross country team. And she’s not the only one. Sophomore Logan Carter runs cross country and plays golf, and freshman Ava Sanchez starts in field hockey and is the cross country team’s No. 2 runner.
Hurting for Astros
One can’t help but feel badly for Pinkerton athletes who are denied the chance to compete in the state tournament because of the coronavirus pause. The girls soccer team (5-1-1), led by two-year captain Macy Graves, and the girls volleyball team (5-2) both could make a run if given the chance. Both tourneys start Oct. 29 so I’m hoping the school allows them to play or the NHIAA allows them to play their tourney opener a couple of days later than scheduled.
New MIAA hoop rules?
The MIAA’s Basketball Committee recommended four rule changes last week, and one in particular seems like a good idea — implementing a 10-second backcourt violation for girls games. I’ve often wondered why the girls haven’t needed to worry about this. Another one is the elimination of the five-second closely guarded violation for players dribbling in the frontcourt.
Surgeries hit Bruins
In case you missed it, the Bruins will be shorthanded, missing two of their best players if the NHL season starts as planned on Jan. 1. High scorers David Pastrnak (hip) and Brad Marchand (hernia) both had surgeries in September and won’t be ready at the start of the new year. Pastrnak could miss the first six weeks of the season, two more than Marchand.
Thornton to Leafs
Speaking of the NHL, 41-year-old Joe Thornton, the Bruins’ No. 1 draft pick way back in 1997, signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Leafs over the weekend. Thornton only had seven gaols with the San Jose Sharks last year but he is still a great passer and had 24 assists. He’s also considered a great leader.
Wrestling on hold
The MIAA Wrestling Committee met recently and could come up with no conclusions on the 2020-2021 season, stating that a great deal will depend on the next Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) report slated to come out in the next few weeks. Some of the suggestions for having a season included keeping kids in small pods, stacking practices and limiting kids in the room at one time.
Vote for Wilson
I’ll be the first to admit that my knowledge of the NFL is far inferior to sports editor Bill Burt, but I have to disagree with him when he said Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson isn’t close to Patrick Mahomes as a quarterback. I believe Wilson is his equal. Wilson, leads the NFL in TD passes (19), has thrown only three interceptions and is averaging 6.7 yards rushing the ball. Moreover, his receivers aren’t as dynamic as those on the Chiefs.
