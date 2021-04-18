Maple Sugar Bowl
There are currently only two local players on the New Hampshire roster for the Maple Sugar Bowl, which is scheduled for Aug. 7 at Castleton University starting at 5:30 p.m. They are Cody Clements and Michael Boutin, both of Salem. New Hampshire leads the series 48-16-2 but Vermont has won three of the last four games.
Honored again!
Todd Tringale of the Northern Essex Community College baseball team was named the NJCAA National Pitcher of the Week for the second consecutive week. Against Eastern Connecticut State, he tossed a complete game striking out 11, while allowing three hits in the Knights’ 1-0 win. He improved to 3-0 on the season and lowered his ERA 1.48 which ranks fifth nationally.
Clohisy cited
Former Pentucket standout Jack Clohisy was cited last week in an article about how college athletes have dealt with the pandemic when their season was canceled. Clohisy is a junior on the Tufts University track team.
Tough luck, Ben
There’s a good chance that Haverhill junior Ben Davoli would have placed high in the recent Spartan New England wrestling tournament in Hampstead. Unfortunately, he was sick that day and could barely make it through his first match.
Denied access
Speaking of the Spartan New England tournament, organizers showed a bit of over-caution when they decided to completely deny access to the media. Despite the fact that I had covered New England for more than 20 years, was fully vaccinated and willing to keep wearing a mask, I could not attend. Thanks to wrestling parent Jennifer Maslanek for supplying photos.
Field dedicated
The public is invited Friday to the official dedication of the football field at Nicholson Stadium to Dan Ford, the former Methuen High standout. There is already a big “42” painted on the field in his honor.
Solid Amato
Although the Merrimack College softball team is struggling (6-18), former Pinkerton standout Abby Amato is enjoying another solid season at the plate. The senior from Auburn leads the team in hits (15) and RBIs (14) while batting .273, As a junior, she led Merrimack in average at .378.
Ratcliffe stays hot
Former Pelham standout Sarah Ratcliffe continues to swing a hot bat for the UMass Lowell softball team, which is currently 8-9 on the year. She has two home runs, leads the team in hits with 22 and is hitting a sweet .393.
Contact Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com.
