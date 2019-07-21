Video game locals
The video game NBA 2K20 has released its player ratings for the 2019-20 NBA season, and The Eagle-Tribune area’s NBA duo both earned solid numbers.
Haverhill’s Noah Vonleh, who recently signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves, is rated a 75 out of 100.
Methuen’s Georges Niang, who is heading into his third season with the Utah Jazz, is a 72 out of 100.
If you were wondering, new Celtics star Kemba Walker is ranked an 88, the No. 22 player overall.
Bradford’s Tyler Nelson and Haverhill’s Justin Reyes, who spent last year in the NBA G League, are not ranked.
Web Gem
Days after committing to play basketball at Penn State, Phillips Academy star Dallion Johnson of Bradford delivered a highlight on the court.
Johnson knocked down an off-balance fade-away buzzer-beating jumper from the corner as time expired to send his Mass. Rivals Basketball Club to the Final Four of the Adidas Gauntlet Finale tournament in Los Angeles.
To see video of the shot, visit the Mass. Rivals Twitter page (@RivalsNation).
Fry honored
Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth of Merrimac has been named to the watch list for the John Mackey Award — presented to the best tight end in Division 1-AA (FBS) college football. He was one of 60 tight ends named to the list.
Freiermuth, a former Pentucket and Brooks School star, caught 26 passes for 368 yards and eight touchdowns as a true freshman last fall.
Yaz on fire
Andover’s Mike Yastrzemski has been sizzling at the plate of late for the San Fransisco Giants.
In his last seven games, Yastrzemski’s hitting .400 (12 for 30) with three homers, seven runs and eight RBIs. In 47 games for the Giants this season he’s hitting .259 with eight homers and 26 RBIs.
Pats camp opens
New England Patriots training camp is officially upon us.
Rookies reported to camp on Sunday, along with players recovering from injuries. Reports are that second-year tight end Isaiah Wynn passed his physical after missing last season due to a torn Achilles.
Veterans are scheduled to report on Wednesday, with camp’s first full practice on Thursday.
Wild debut
Former Lowell Spinner and New Hampshire Fisher Cat Ryan Lavarnway delivered a shocking performance when he hit two home runs in his first game with the Cincinnati Reds last week.
A minor league journeyman, the 31-year-old Lavarnway had not hit a big league homer since 2015, and had played in just 12 major league games from 2016-18. He had just seven homers in 147 career major league games over eight seasons, and was a career .213 hitter.
